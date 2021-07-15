PEG, LLC. Selected by Stanley Martin Homes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEG, LLC. (PEG) is pleased to announce their selection by Stanley Martin Homes, the 2021 Builder of the Year, for guidance, implementation, and responsibility of all aspects of their need in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency and built environment consulting.

"As Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PEG, LLC., I am extremely pleased to share the expansion of our relationship with Stanley Martin Homes. Their dedication to the craft of new home construction has been a true pleasure to witness and we are excited to expand our role to such extent that we can now contribute to every home that this exciting, growing home builder puts to market." Matthew Cooper

Stanley Martin Homes, one of the leading homebuilders in the southeastern U.S., has been named BUILDER magazine's 2021 national Builder of the Year. The prestigious "Builder of the Year" award celebrates Stanley Martin's extraordinary growth and success, along with its high performing team and its strong company culture.

"Stanley Martin Homes has chosen PEG to be our exclusive engineering, energy and building science partner for the next five years. We have made this commitment to maximize the benefit of working with the PEG team of experts across our entire footprint in a true collaborative partnership. Having them by our side from the design of our mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, through the construction of our homes, to the application of cutting-edge best practices is a key aspect of our continued commitment to excellence for our Homebuyers." - DJ Lawson, Manager of Corporate Field Operations, STANLEY MARTIN HOMES

About PEG, LLC.

Established in 1998, PEG is a multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental consulting firm that is experienced in working with Local and Federal Government Agencies, Non-Profit and For-Profit Industries, Private Corporations and Consumers. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, PEG has a proven track record of success through an understanding and long-standing commitment to mechanical engineering, environmental quality; the natural environment, the built environment, building standards, codes, and best practices as well as building performance standards and an understanding of human interaction with their surroundings. PEG has been selected by the U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR program as Partner of the Year for the past eight consecutive years.

The PEG Headquarters staff consists of professional engineering, energy efficiency, industrial hygiene, and management professionals that manage hundreds of technical field representatives in more than 25 States. PEG has staff accredited by NGBS, USGBC, NEBB, ICC, RESNET, NAHB, AIHA, AEE and BPI. PEG has licensed professional engineers for all U.S. states.

SOURCE PEG, LLC

