PEG, Ltd. Announces the Launch of the Donor Attitude Study©

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Enhancement Group, Ltd. (PEG, Ltd.) announces the launch of a new division that provides the healthcare philanthropy community with a comprehensive process to connect and engage with key affinity groups in the hospital community. The Donor Attitude Study© is designed to address the need in healthcare philanthropy for a deeper understanding of the drivers and motivators that foster increased giving, corporate partnerships, referrals and volunteerism.

According to Robert D. Shoss, Managing Consultant, "Understanding the relationship between an institution and their distinct donor and non-donor populations is at the core of a successful and sustainable philanthropic development program." Shoss describes his job as "measuring the seemingly immeasurable." PEG's signature study process goes beyond the usual to provide sophisticated analysis of complex attitudes and perceptions.

The PEG engagement process combines the best of the tried and true survey technologies with the most advanced analysis. Survey findings provide institutional leaders with substantiated insights on prospect and donor relationships. The responses are segmented to create distinct profiles, with a specific engagement strategy based on defining priorities, communication preferences and connecting touchpoints.

Shoss says, "Our focus on long term, donor-centric engagement that is cost-effective and results-oriented creates a transformative connectedness that translates into increased volunteers, sponsorships, community goodwill and giving."

The PEG team will be hosting two focus group sessions at the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy International Conference in San Diego (October 17-20, 2018) to further refine the study process to meet the specific needs and unique challenges of the healthcare philanthropic community.

The Donor Attitude Study is modeled after PEG Ltd.'s Alumni Attitude Study©, which was developed in 2001 and has been employed in more than 300 colleges and universities. The Alumni Attitude Study© determines motivators for alumni engagement, involvement and giving. Detailed analysis of the data from carefully crafted survey instruments provides actionable insights.

Since 1992 PEG, Ltd. has been known for developing robust and reliable metrics for organizational planning, performance and effectiveness.

