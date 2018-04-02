PEG Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

"PEG is honored by the trust and confidence placed in its team of engineers, energy efficiency experts and dedicated built environment and construction specialists that allow PEG clients to garner procurement, sales, construction and marketing advantage; all while providing U.S. Homeowners the benefits of owning ENERGY STAR Certified New Homes. Better is Better. – Matthew Cooper, Sr. Vice President & COO"

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Media Contact:

Sandy Gallo

S.R.Gallo@pegenv.com

571-418-9050

