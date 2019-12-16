Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2020 dividend will be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 1, 2020.

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

