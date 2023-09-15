Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2023

News provided by

Pegasystems Inc.

15 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2023 dividend will be paid on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023.

About Pega
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQPEGA), visit www.pega.com 

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman                                               
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]                                  
(617) 866-6022 
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact: 
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
(617) 498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

