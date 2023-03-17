Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023

News provided by

Pegasystems Inc.

Mar 17, 2023, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2023 dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

