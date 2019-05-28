Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Leading Enterprises That Create Organizational Change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the recipients of the Pega Client Excellence Awards, which will be presented on June 2, 2019 during the annual PegaWorld conference from June 2-5 in Las Vegas. This year's awards program recognizes companies driving organizational change using Pega's customer engagement and intelligent automation solutions.

In its 11th year, the Pega Client Excellence Awards recognize organizations in two categories: The Business Impact Award and the Build for Change Award. Winners of the Business Impact Award are selected for deploying Pega software to achieve significant business returns in customer service, sales and onboarding, operations, or marketing. The Build for Change Award winners are selected for driving digital transformation as an organization.

The Business Impact Award recipients include:

The Build for Change recipients include:

PegaWorld 2019 is expected to be Pega's largest gathering with more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing their achievements and best practices with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics, customer engagement, and digital process automation. For more information, please visit: http://www.pegaworld.com/

Quotes & Commentary:

"In the face of relentless change, our clients continue to set examples for their respective industries through true organizational innovation that creates better customer experiences," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We are honored to be an integral part of our clients' transformation. Congratulations to this year's winners for creating such exceptional impact. "

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) http://www.pega.com/.

Press Contacts:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

www.pega.com

