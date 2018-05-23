Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation

In its 10th year, the Pega Client Excellence Awards recognize organizations and individuals in two categories: the Business Impact Award and the Built for Change Award. Winners of the Business Impact Award are selected for their implementation of Pega software to achieve exceptional business results in marketing, sales, customer service, onboarding, and/or operations. The Built for Change Award is given to individuals who achieved new levels of performance within their organizations through superior customer experience and more engaged employees.

PegaWorld 2018 is expected to bring together more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing their experiences with digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, customer engagement, digital process automation, and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld

Quotes & Commentary:

"While nearly every organization is tackling digital transformation to some degree, the winners of these awards serve as a model for their respective industries," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "These exemplary clients – both organizations and individuals – are leading in digital transformation for better customer experience and operational excellence, and we're honored to be a part of their success."

