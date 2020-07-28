Pega Cloud Revenue and ACV grow by more than 50%

"I'm pleased with our results through the first half of the year as we continue to demonstrate resiliency in our business throughout this global pandemic," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Clients and prospects continue to see value in our solutions, both for their short-term crisis related needs and their longer-term digital transformation goals, and we remain confident in our long-term opportunity."

"Our subscription revenue grew 38 percent year over year in the first half of 2020, which reflects the impact of passing the midpoint of our cloud transition," said Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems. "This impressive result demonstrates the power of growing ACV by more than 20 percent quarter in and quarter out. With over $500 million of cash on the balance sheet and a notable portfolio of enterprise clients, Pega is in a strong position to capture an even greater share of the more than $50 billion market for digital transformation solutions."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Total revenue $ 227,375



$ 205,592



11 %

$ 492,966



$ 418,138



18 % Net (loss) - GAAP $ (20,740)



$ (32,296)



36 %

$ (46,112)



$ (61,013)



24 % Net (loss) - Non-GAAP $ (22,236)



$ (23,427)



5 %

$ (18,204)



$ (32,803)



45 % Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.26)



$ (0.41)



37 %

$ (0.58)



$ (0.77)



25 % Diluted (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ (0.28)



$ (0.30)



7 %

$ (0.23)



$ (0.42)



45 %



(1) A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change 2020

2019

Change

2020

2019











Pega Cloud $ 48,838

21 %

$ 31,699

15 %

$ 17,139

54 %

$ 92,304

19 %

$ 59,457

14 %

$ 32,847

55 % Maintenance 72,222

33 %

69,329

34 %

2,893

4 %

145,917

30 %

137,035

33 %

8,882

6 % Term license 44,266

19 %

24,954

12 %

19,312

77 %

134,523

27 %

73,268

18 %

61,255

84 % Subscription (2) 165,326

73 %

125,982

61 %

39,344

31 %

372,744

76 %

269,760

65 %

102,984

38 % Perpetual license 9,057

4 %

19,320

9 %

(10,263)

(53) %

12,716

3 %

34,270

8 %

(21,554)

(63) % Consulting 52,992

23 %

60,290

30 %

(7,298)

(12) %

107,506

21 %

114,108

27 %

(6,602)

(6) % Total revenue $ 227,375

100 %

$ 205,592

100 %

$ 21,783

11 %

$ 492,966

100 %

$ 418,138

100 %

$ 74,828

18 %



(2) Reflects client arrangements (term license, Pega Cloud, and maintenance) that are subject to renewal.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2020.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-701-0225 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140614) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide Non-GAAP measures, including in this release. We utilize several different financial measures, both GAAP and Non-GAAP, to analyze and assess the business' overall performance, make operating decisions, and forecast and plan for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared on both a GAAP and a Non-GAAP basis. We use Non-GAAP measures in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation because of the importance of these measures in managing the business.

The Non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, costs arising in connection with the issuance of our convertible senior notes and the related capped call transactions, gains and losses arising from our venture investments, gains and losses from our capped call transactions, gains and losses arising in connection with the change in the format of PegaWorld, and related income tax effects. We believe these Non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our anticipated future results.

These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. They should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

These forward-looking statements deal with future events, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, statements about our future financial performance and business plans, the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources, the continued payment of quarterly dividends, the timing of revenue recognition, management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model, variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector, the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus (COVID-19), reliance on third-party service providers, compliance with our debt obligations and debt covenants, the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and related Capped Call Transactions, reliance on key personnel, the continued uncertainties in the global economy, foreign currency exchange rates, the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks, security breaches and security flaws, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and costs associated with defending such rights, maintenance of our client retention rate, and management of our growth. These risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These documents are available on our website at www.pega.com/about/investors.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views as of July 28, 2020.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue













Software license $ 53,323



$ 44,274



$ 147,239



$ 107,538

Maintenance 72,222



69,329



145,917



137,035

Pega Cloud 48,838



31,699



92,304



59,457

Consulting 52,992



60,290



107,506



114,108

Total revenue 227,375



205,592



492,966



418,138

Cost of revenue













Software license 979



928



1,663



2,306

Maintenance 5,591



6,292



11,167



12,627

Pega Cloud 18,988



16,647



36,521



29,945

Consulting 51,133



53,213



106,868



106,639

Total cost of revenue 76,691



77,080



156,219



151,517

Gross profit 150,684



128,512



336,747



266,621

Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 127,607



116,962



263,631



225,827

Research and development 58,869



49,714



117,596



100,310

General and administrative 15,655



14,174



31,285



26,850

Total operating expenses 202,131



180,850



412,512



352,987

(Loss) from operations (51,447)



(52,338)



(75,765)



(86,366)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 4,256



2,105



(1,691)



(1,607)

Interest income 242



544



849



1,267

Interest expense (5,529)



—



(7,835)



—

Gain on capped call transactions 19,419



—



827



—

Other income, net —



55



1,374



55

(Loss) before (benefit from) income taxes (33,059)



(49,634)



(82,241)



(86,651)

(Benefit from) income taxes (12,319)



(17,338)



(36,129)



(25,638)

Net (loss) $ (20,740)



$ (32,296)



$ (46,112)



$ (61,013)

(Loss) per share













Basic $ (0.26)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.77)

Diluted $ (0.26)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.77)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 80,224



78,987



80,016



78,787

Diluted 80,224



78,987



80,016



78,787



PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (20,740)



$ (32,296)



36 %

$ (46,112)



$ (61,013)



24 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,017



1,656







2,034



4,592





Stock-based compensation (2) 25,655



20,047







48,831



38,397





Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (4,256)



(2,105)







1,691



1,607





Convertible senior notes 4,315



—







6,033



—





Capped call transactions (19,419)



—







(827)



—





Venture investments —



—







(1,374)



—





PegaWorld (2,758)



—







2,515



—





Income tax effects (3) (6,050)



(10,729)







(30,995)



(16,386)





Net (loss) - Non-GAAP $ (22,236)



$ (23,427)



5 %

$ (18,204)



$ (32,803)



45 %























Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.26)



$ (0.41)



37 %

$ (0.58)



$ (0.77)



25 % Non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)



0.11







0.35



0.35





Diluted (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ (0.28)



$ (0.30)



7 %

$ (0.23)



$ (0.42)



45 %























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 80,224



78,987



2 %

80,016



78,787



2 % Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP 80,224



78,987



2 %

80,016



78,787



2 %





(1) Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:



• Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.



• Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.



• Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by changes in foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.



• Convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued $600 million of convertible senior notes, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.75%. A debt discount resulting from the conversion feature and debt issuance costs reduced the convertible debt instrument's carrying value. The debt discount and issuance costs are amortized as interest expense over the life of the debt based upon an effective interest rate of 4.31%. We believe excluding these amounts provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.



• Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses from our privately negotiated capped call transactions entered into concurrent with our issuance of the convertible senior notes to reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon any conversion of the convertible senior notes and/or offset any cash payments we are required to make in excess of the principal amount of convertible senior notes that may be converted, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.



• Venture investments : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.



• PegaWorld : Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, to help ensure the health and safety of attendees and employees, we converted our annual PegaWorld conference from a multi-day live event to a free virtual event. We have excluded the incremental fees we incurred due to the cancellation of the live event from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. The three months ended June 30, 2020 include a reduction of expenses of $2.8 million due to the favorable settlement of cancellation fees owed to vendors of the live event portion.





For additional information about our use of Non-GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures, and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, see "Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures" included earlier in this release and below.

(2) Stock-based compensation was:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenues $ 5,384



$ 4,911



$ 10,536



$ 9,430

Selling and marketing 11,592



8,364



21,310



15,738

Research and development 5,805



4,572



11,302



9,132

General and administrative 2,874



2,200



5,683



4,097



$ 25,655



$ 20,047



$ 48,831



$ 38,397

Income tax benefit $ (5,107)



$ (4,056)



$ (9,689)



$ (7,796)



(3) Effective income tax rates were:



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 GAAP 44 %

30 % Non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our effective income tax rate under GAAP is subject to significant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year given this tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,111



$ 68,363

Receivables (billed and unbilled) 489,247



501,675

Goodwill 78,675



79,039

Other assets 416,252



335,735

Total assets $ 1,496,285



$ 984,812

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses $ 123,062



$ 152,127

Deferred revenue, current 195,996



190,080

Convertible senior notes, net 509,423



—

Other liabilities 111,522



103,595

Stockholders' equity 556,282



539,010

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,496,285



$ 984,812



PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Net (loss) $ (46,112)



$ (61,013)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities





Non-cash items 69,969



73,562

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (45,056)



(4,829)

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (21,199)



7,720

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (19,404)



17,210

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 485,293



(44,367)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (942)



515

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 443,748



(18,922)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 68,363



114,422

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 512,111



$ 95,500



PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV") (in millions, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts is calculated by dividing the contract's total value by the duration of the contract in years. ACV for maintenance is calculated as maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended multiplied by four. Client Cloud ACV is composed of maintenance ACV and ACV from term license contracts. We believe the presentation of ACV on a constant currency basis enhances the understanding of our results, as it provides visibility into the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are outside of our control. All periods shown reflect foreign currency exchange rates as of June 30, 2020.



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Change Maintenance $ 289



$ 277

$ 12

4 % Term 238



199

39

20 % Client Cloud 527



476

51

11 % Pega Cloud 211



135

76

56 % Total $ 738



$ 611

$ 127

21 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC. BACKLOG (in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Backlog represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized and includes deferred revenue and non-cancellable amounts that are expected to be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.



June 30, 2020

Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Pega Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 8,120



$ 53,550



$ 186,618



$ 191,187



$ 21,923



$ 461,398

57 % 1-2 years 1,700



6,187



40,153



140,860



1,986



190,886

23 % 2-3 years —



6,460



20,671



88,273



631



116,035

14 % Greater than 3 years —



646



10,517



37,071



626



48,860

6 %

$ 9,820



$ 66,843



$ 257,959



$ 457,391



$ 25,166



$ 817,179

100 %

























Change in Backlog Since June 30, 2019



















$ (830)



$ 23,259



$ 63,395



$ 95,328



$ 7,738



$ 188,890





(8) %

53 %

33 %

26 %

44 %

30 %







June 30, 2019

Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Pega Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 8,429



$ 38,080



$ 173,421



$ 124,134



$ 16,259



$ 360,323

57 % 1-2 years 915



4,678



12,530



98,842



942



117,907

19 % 2-3 years 1,306



641



5,801



75,828



227



83,803

13 % Greater than 3 years —



185



2,812



63,259



—



66,256

11 %

$ 10,650



$ 43,584



$ 194,564



$ 362,063



$ 17,428



$ 628,289

100 %

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

