Pega Cloud Services Receives Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Certification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, announced that Pega Cloud® Services has received Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) certification in Australia. This affirms Pega Cloud Services meets Australia's high security standards for delivering cloud services to Australian federal government clients.

IRAP certification ensures third-party technology providers adhere to the strict security protocols defined by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), which oversees the country's signals intelligence, cyber warfare, and information security. Pega participated in a multi-stage process with an IRAP assessor to confirm the implementation, appropriateness, and effectiveness of Pega Cloud Services security controls.

Many government agencies in Australia and around the world deploy Pega's solutions to help modernize their infrastructure and make their services more efficient and effective for constituents. With IRAP certification, Australian federal government agencies can more easily procure Pega Cloud Services to host and manage their Pega applications.

Pega Cloud Services is a fully managed cloud that provides the tools, environments, and operational support built for government and commercial enterprises. With fast provisioning and a global support team, Pega Cloud Services enables clients to deliver applications and value to their organizations faster. Clients can deploy their cloud globally on a secured infrastructure designed to meet rigorous security and compliance requirements.

Pega Government Platform™ is a no-code, model-driven application development environment that empowers organizations to create and evolve critical government systems, simplify and automate applications, enable scale and reuse, reduce costs, and improve agility. Users can build new Pega functionality and applications on top of existing systems to leverage legacy IT infrastructure while driving digital transformation. For more information, visit www.pega.com/government

The IRAP certification represents the latest validation of Pega's security, reliability, and compliance. For a full list of Pega-met standards, please visit the Pega Trust Center at www.pega.com/trust

"Pega sits at the heart of some of the world's most important government modernization initiatives. This important responsibility demands that we stay vigilant in adhering to the latest and most stringent security standards to help protect our clients and their constituents," said Carlos Fuentes, chief information security officer, Pegasystems. "With this certification from Australia's Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), we continue to demonstrate our commitment to provide the most secure environment possible for Australian agencies and for governments across the globe."

