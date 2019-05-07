Pega Cloud Soars in First Quarter 2019

"It's really exciting to see Pega becoming a much larger recurring business," said Ken Stillwell, CFO. "Pega Cloud reached 70% of new client commitments, above our Q1 2018 mix of 50%. While this is terrific for our business, it resulted in a reduction of nearly $20 million of Q1 revenue with a commensurate increase to backlog."

Financial metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

2018

Change Total revenue $ 212,546

$ 235,182

(10) % Subscription revenue (2) $ 143,778

$ 144,802

(1) % Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (28,717)

$ 12,200

*

Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) $ (9,376)

$ 20,257

*

Diluted (loss) earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.37)

$ 0.15

*

Diluted (loss) earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.12)

$ 0.24

*







* not meaningful (1) A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release. (2) Reflects client arrangements (term license, cloud, and maintenance) that are subject to renewal.

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

2018

Change Cloud $ 27,758

13 %

$ 15,582

7 %

$ 12,176

78 % Term license 48,314

23 %

64,695

28 %

(16,381)

(25) % Maintenance 67,706

32 %

64,525

27 %

3,181

5 % Subscription 143,778

68 %

144,802

62 %

(1,024)

(1) % Perpetual license 14,950

7 %

23,078

10 %

(8,128)

(35) % Consulting 53,818

25 %

67,302

28 %

(13,484)

(20) % Total revenue $ 212,546

100 %

$ 235,182

100 %

$ (22,636)

(10) %

Annual contract value ("ACV") (1)

The change in ACV measures the growth and predictability of future cash flows from Pega cloud and client cloud committed arrangements as of the end of the particular reporting period.

Remaining performance obligations

Revenue recognition timing on existing contracts:



March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 10,263



$ 44,404



$ 187,324



$ 115,548



$ 13,251



$ 370,790

58 % 1-2 years 998



4,274



9,350



91,539



1,363



107,524

17 % 2-3 years 2,180



756



4,438



71,509



473



79,356

13 % Greater than 3 years —



135



2,008



72,742



27



74,912

12 %

$ 13,441



$ 49,569



$ 203,120



$ 351,338



$ 15,114



$ 632,582

100 %





































Increase (decrease) from

March 31, 2018 (73) %

40 %

10 %

96 %

44 %

38 %







March 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 33,859



$ 21,087



$ 156,702



$ 47,764



$ 9,403



$ 268,815

59 % 1-2 years 14,106



7,877



21,381



52,849



1,098



97,311

21 % 2-3 years 1,204



5,634



4,924



37,844



—



49,606

11 % Greater than 3 years 382



853



1,825



40,478



—



43,538

9 %

$ 49,551



$ 35,451



$ 184,832



$ 178,935



$ 10,501



$ 459,270

100 %

The above amounts include contracts that have an original expected duration of one year or less.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 7, 2019.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-263-0877 (domestic), 1-646-828-8143 (international), or via webcast by logging onto https://www.pega.com/ at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on https://www.pega.com/about/investors by clicking the earnings calls link in the investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company provides non-GAAP measures, including in this release. Pegasystems' management utilizes a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions, and for forecasting and planning for future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and both are approved by our board of directors. In addition, because of the importance of these measures in managing the business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures and financial performance results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation.

The non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding its past financial performance and its anticipated future results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures is included in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and management's beliefs and assumptions. In addition, other written or oral statements that constitute forward-looking statements may be made by us or on our behalf. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "estimate," "may," "target," "strategy," "is intended to," "project," "guidance," "likely," "usually," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, among others, variation in demand for our products and services, reliance on third party relationships, reliance on key personnel, the inherent risks associated with international operations and the continued uncertainties in the global economy, our continued effort to market and sell both domestically and internationally, foreign currency exchange rates, the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks and security breaches, and management of our growth. These risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described more completely in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These documents are available on the Company's website at www.pega.com/about/investors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views as of May 7, 2019. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the results contained in such statements will be achieved. Although new information, future events, or risks may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software - built on its unified Pega Platform™ - empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.

For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

lisa.pintchman@pega.com

(617) 866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems Inc.

pegainvestorrelations@pega.com

(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue





Software license $ 63,264



$ 87,773

Maintenance 67,706



64,525

Services 81,576



82,884

Total revenue 212,546



235,182

Cost of revenue





Software license 1,378



1,255

Maintenance 6,335



6,082

Services 66,724



68,277

Total cost of revenue 74,437



75,614

Gross profit 138,109



159,568

Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 108,865



88,383

Research and development 50,596



46,785

General and administrative 12,676



16,464

Total operating expenses 172,137



151,632

(Loss) income from operations (34,028)



7,936

Foreign currency transaction loss (3,712)



(1,085)

Interest income, net 723



764

Other income, net —



363

(Loss) income before benefit from income taxes (37,017)



7,978

Benefit from income taxes (8,300)



(4,222)

Net (loss) income $ (28,717)



$ 12,200

(Loss) earnings per share





Basic $ (0.37)



$ 0.16

Diluted $ (0.37)



$ 0.15

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 78,584



78,236

Diluted 78,584



83,102



PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

Change Total revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $ 212,546



$ 235,182



(10) %











Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (28,717)



$ 12,200



*

Amortization of intangible assets 2,935



2,837





Stock-based compensation (2) 18,350



15,109





Foreign currency transaction loss 3,712



1,085





Income tax effects (3) (5,656)



(10,974)





Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP) (9,376)



20,257



*













Diluted (loss) earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.37)



$ 0.15



*

Non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.25



$ 0.09





Diluted (loss) earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.12)



$ 0.24



*













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (GAAP and Non-

GAAP) 78,584



83,102



(5) %





* not meaningful



(1) Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:





Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Foreign currency transaction loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by changes in foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses will recur in future periods.

For additional information about our use of Non-GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures, and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, see "Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures" included earlier in this release and below.



(2) Stock-based compensation was as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 4,519

$ 3,701

Selling and marketing 7,374

4,658

Research and development 4,560

3,637

General and administrative 1,897

3,113



$ 18,350

$ 15,109

Income tax benefit $ (3,740)



$ (3,141)









(3) Effective income tax rates were as follows:















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 GAAP 22 %

(53) % Non-GAAP 22 %

25 %

Our effective income tax rate under GAAP is subject to significant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on a basis consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year given this tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 202,171



$ 207,423

Total receivables (billed and unbilled) 427,326



504,765

Goodwill 72,898



72,858

Other assets 254,164



197,507

Total assets $ 956,559



$ 982,553









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses $ 97,296



$ 130,177

Deferred revenue, current 180,845



185,145

Deferred income tax liabilities 8,319



6,939

Other liabilities 81,670



38,761

Stockholders' equity 588,429



621,531

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 956,559



$ 982,553







PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (28,717)



$ 12,200

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:





Non-cash items 42,307



27,653

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 9,113



15,802

Cash provided by operating activities 22,703



55,655

Cash used in investing activities (1,466)



(31,278)

Cash used in financing activities (25,587)



(23,052)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 295



2,186

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,055)



3,511

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,422



162,279

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 110,367



$ 165,790



SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

https://www.pega.com

