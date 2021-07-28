Pega continues strong first-half momentum through Q2 2021

"As parts of the world begin to emerge from the acute conditions of the pandemic, we continue to see digital transformation at the forefront of our clients' priorities," said Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Clients understand the need for agility is more important than ever if they are going to thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world. Pega's low-code platform and outcome-centric approach to workflow maximizes flexibility while delivering tremendous value."

"I'm excited that annual contract value grew 22 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2021," said COO and CFO Ken Stillwell. "Pega Cloud continued to be the biggest contributor to ACV growth for the third consecutive year. Equally exciting, we grew sequential backlog and delivered the strongest revenue quarter in the company's history."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenue $ 325,702



$ 227,375



43 %

$ 639,201



$ 492,966



30 % Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 37,291



$ (20,740)



*

$ 30,674



$ (46,112)



* Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 19,943



$ (22,236)



*

$ 42,056



$ (18,204)



* Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.43



$ (0.26)



*

$ 0.36



$ (0.58)



* Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.23



$ (0.28)



*

$ 0.49



$ (0.23)



*













































* not meaningful.



















1 For additional information, including a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures, see the Schedules at the end of this release.

(Dollars in

thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change 2021

2020



2021

2020

Pega Cloud $ 73,293

23 %

$ 48,838

21 %

$ 24,455

50 %

$ 141,151

22 %

$ 92,304

19 %

$ 48,847

53 % Client Cloud 183,078

56 %

116,488

52 %

66,590

57 %

370,148

58 %

280,440

57 %

89,708

32 % Subscription $ 256,371

79 %

$ 165,326

73 %

91,045

55 %

$ 511,299

80 %

$ 372,744

76 %

138,555

37 % Perpetual license 12,596

4 %

9,057

4 %

3,539

39 %

18,048

3 %

12,716

3 %

5,332

42 % Consulting 56,735

17 %

52,992

23 %

3,743

7 %

109,854

17 %

107,506

21 %

2,348

2 % Total revenue $ 325,702

100 %

$ 227,375

100 %

$ 98,327

43 %

$ 639,201

100 %

$ 492,966

100 %

$ 146,235

30 %

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2021.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145675) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes before the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, results of operations prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus ("COVID-19");

reliance on third-party service providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

reliance on key personnel;

the relocation of our corporate headquarters;

the continued uncertainties in the global economy;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and costs associated with defending such rights;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of July 28, 2021.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Software license $ 116,892



$ 53,323



$ 233,853



$ 147,239

Maintenance 78,782



72,222



154,343



145,917

Pega Cloud 73,293



48,838



141,151



92,304

Consulting 56,735



52,992



109,854



107,506

Total revenue 325,702



227,375



639,201



492,966

Cost of revenue













Software license 656



979



1,306



1,663

Maintenance 4,995



5,591



10,781



11,167

Pega Cloud 24,051



18,988



46,608



36,521

Consulting 54,829



51,133



108,283



106,868

Total cost of revenue 84,531



76,691



166,978



156,219

Gross profit 241,171



150,684



472,223



336,747

Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 156,423



127,607



305,162



263,631

Research and development 64,395



58,869



126,837



117,596

General and administrative 19,161



15,655



37,431



31,285

Total operating expenses 239,979



202,131



469,430



412,512

Income (loss) from operations 1,192



(51,447)



2,793



(75,765)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (403)



4,256



(5,501)



(1,691)

Interest income 236



242



389



849

Interest expense (1,959)



(5,529)



(3,839)



(7,835)

Gain on capped call transactions 26,309



19,419



7,192



827

Other income, net —



—



106



1,374

Income (loss) before (benefit from) income taxes 25,375



(33,059)



1,140



(82,241)

(Benefit from) income taxes (11,916)



(12,319)



(29,534)



(36,129)

Net income (loss) $ 37,291



$ (20,740)



$ 30,674



$ (46,112)

Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.46



$ (0.26)



$ 0.38



$ (0.58)

Diluted $ 0.43



$ (0.26)



$ 0.36



$ (0.58)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 81,316



80,224



81,161



80,016

Diluted 90,320



80,224



86,006



80,016



PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 37,291



$ (20,740)



*

$ 30,674



$ (46,112)



* Stock-based compensation(2) 30,688



25,655







60,788



48,831





Capped call transactions (26,309)



(19,419)







(7,192)



(827)





Convertible senior notes 675



4,315







1,348



6,033





Headquarters lease (6,266)



—







(9,683)



—





Amortization of intangible assets 1,002



1,017







2,004



2,034





Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 403



(4,256)







5,501



1,691





Other —



(2,758)







12



1,141





Income tax effects(3) (17,541)



(6,050)







(41,396)



(30,995)





Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 19,943



$ (22,236)



*

$ 42,056



$ (18,204)



*























Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.43



$ (0.26)



*

$ 0.36



$ (0.58)



* Non-GAAP adjustments (0.20)



(0.02)







0.13



0.35





Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.23



$ (0.28)



*

$ 0.49



$ (0.23)



*























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 90,320



80,224



13 %

86,006



80,016



7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments (4,443)



—







—



—





Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP 85,877



80,224



7 %

86,006



80,016



7 %

* not meaningful



(1) We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, results of operations prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. We reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.

Convertible senior notes: In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. Under U.S. GAAP in 2020, the conversion feature was recorded as a reduction of the debt instrument's book value which was amortized over the debt's life. After our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 , the conversion feature is no longer recorded as a reduction of the debt instrument's book value which is amortized over the debt's life. See "Note 2. New Accounting Pronouncements" and "Note 8. Debt" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for additional information. In both periods, debt issuance costs reduce the debt instrument's book value and are amortized over the debt's life. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Headquarters lease: In February 2021 , the Company agreed to accelerate its exit from its Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from the Company's landlord of $18 million . We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

Other: We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments and incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the live event portion of our 2020 PegaWorld conference. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(2) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 5,849



$ 5,384



$ 11,774



$ 10,536

Selling and marketing 14,748



11,592



28,468



21,310

Research and development 6,343



5,805



13,113



11,302

General and administrative 3,748



2,874



7,433



5,683



$ 30,688



$ 25,655



$ 60,788



$ 48,831

Income tax benefit $ (6,192)



$ (5,107)



$ (12,183)



$ (9,689)



(3) Effective income tax rates:



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 GAAP (2,591) %

44 % Non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to various factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year, given this tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 411,337



$ 465,168

Accounts receivable 166,226



215,827

Unbilled receivables 236,451



207,155

Other current assets 96,215



88,760

Total current assets 910,229



976,910

Unbilled receivables 144,065



113,278

Goodwill 82,173



79,231

Other long-term assets 466,103



434,843

Total assets $ 1,602,570



$ 1,604,262

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accounts payable $ 22,931



$ 24,028

Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses 148,993



182,273

Deferred revenue 242,194



232,865

Other current liabilities 16,126



20,969

Total current liabilities 430,244



460,135

Convertible senior notes, net 589,092



518,203

Operating lease liabilities 42,063



59,053

Other long-term liabilities 18,703



24,699

Total liabilities 1,080,102



1,062,090

Stockholders' equity 522,468



542,172

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,602,570



$ 1,604,262



PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 30,674



$ (46,112)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Non-cash items 66,038



69,969

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (77,302)



(45,056)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,410



(21,199)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,493



(19,404)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (60,717)



485,293

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,207)



(942)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (32,021)



443,748

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 171,899



68,363

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 139,878



$ 512,111



PEGASYSTEMS INC. Revenue Detail (in thousands, except percentages)

(Dollars in

thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change 2021

2020



2021

2020

Pega Cloud $ 73,293

23 %

$ 48,838

21 %

$ 24,455

50 %

$ 141,151

22 %

$ 92,304

19 %

$ 48,847

53 % Client Cloud (1) $ 183,078

56 %

$ 116,488

52 %

$ 66,590

57 %

$ 370,148

58 %

$ 280,440

57 %

$ 89,708

32 % Maintenance 78,782

24 %

72,222

33 %

6,560

9 %

154,343

24 %

145,917

30 %

8,426

6 % Term license 104,296

32 %

44,266

19 %

60,030

136 %

215,805

34 %

134,523

27 %

81,282

60 % Subscription (2) $ 256,371

79 %

$ 165,326

73 %

91,045

55 %

$ 511,299

80 %

$ 372,744

76 %

138,555

37 % Perpetual license 12,596

4 %

9,057

4 %

3,539

39 %

18,048

3 %

12,716

3 %

5,332

42 % Consulting 56,735

17 %

52,992

23 %

3,743

7 %

109,854

17 %

107,506

21 %

2,348

2 %

$ 325,702

100 %

$ 227,375

100 %

$ 98,327

43 %

$ 639,201

100 %

$ 492,966

100 %

$ 146,235

30 %

(1) Client Cloud is composed of maintenance and term revenue. (2) Reflects client arrangements subject to renewal (Pega Cloud, maintenance, and term license).

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")

(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") (1) - ACV, as reported, represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. Client Cloud ACV is composed of maintenance ACV and term license ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our Cloud Transition.



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Change



Pega Cloud $ 306,919



$ 210,741



$ 96,178

46 % Client Cloud $ 592,516



$ 527,156



$ 65,360

12 % Maintenance 315,128



288,888



26,240

9 % Term license 277,388



238,268



39,120

16 % Total $ 899,435



$ 737,897



$ 161,538

22 %

(1) Foreign currency exchange rate changes contributed 3-4% to total ACV growth in 2021.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. BACKLOG (in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog")- Backlog represents expected future revenue on existing non-cancellable contracts.



June 30, 2021

Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Pega Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 6,707



$ 46,146



$ 214,645



$ 281,793



$ 17,863



$ 567,154

56 % 1-2 years 234



15,708



59,164



194,841



2,675



272,622

26 % 2-3 years —



909



36,076



88,855



762



126,602

12 % Greater than 3 years —



255



26,564



37,246



693



64,758

6 %

$ 6,941



$ 63,018



$ 336,449



$ 602,735



$ 21,993



$ 1,031,136

100 %

























Change in Backlog Since June 30, 2020



















$ (2,879)



$ (3,825)



$ 78,490



$ 145,344



$ (3,173)



$ 213,957





(29) %

(6) %

30 %

32 %

(13) %

26 %





June 30, 2020

Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Pega Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 8,120



$ 53,550



$ 186,618



$ 191,187



$ 21,923



$ 461,398

57 % 1-2 years 1,700



6,187



40,153



140,860



1,986



190,886

23 % 2-3 years —



6,460



20,671



88,273



631



116,035

14 % Greater than 3 years —



646



10,517



37,071



626



48,860

6 %

$ 9,820



$ 66,843



$ 257,959



$ 457,391



$ 25,166



$ 817,179

100 %

