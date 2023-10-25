Pega Drives Record Cash Flow Through Q3 2023

"Balancing growth and free cash flow is critical to achieving lasting value, and I'm pleased with our momentum," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO. "We drove record free cash flow in the first three quarters of 2023, and ACV grew by double digits."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV





(in millions, except percentages) Q3 22

Q3 23

1-Year Change ACV $ 1,040

$ 1,169

12 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates —

(22)



Constant Currency ACV $ 1,040

$ 1,147

10 %

Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the Q3 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Total revenue $ 334,643

$ 270,731

24 %

$ 958,383

$ 921,375

4 % Net (loss) - GAAP $ (7,279)

$ (93,520)

92 %

$ (74,857)

$ (380,195)

80 % Net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ 37,595

$ (27,498)

*

$ 58,018

$ (8,730)

* Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.09)

$ (1.14)

92 %

$ (0.90)

$ (4.65)

81 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP $ 0.44

$ (0.34)

*

$ 0.69

$ (0.11)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change 2023

2022



2023

2022

Pega Cloud $ 118,040 35 %

$ 97,359 36 %

$ 20,681 21 %

$ 340,982 36 %

$ 281,182 31 %

$ 59,800 21 % Maintenance 83,538 25 %

77,526 29 %

6,012 8 %

245,210 25 %

235,568 25 %

9,642 4 % Subscription services 201,578 60 %

174,885 65 %

26,693 15 %

586,192 61 %

516,750 56 %

69,442 13 % Subscription license 74,342 22 %

31,112 11 %

43,230 139 %

200,066 21 %

210,245 23 %

(10,179) (5) % Subscription 275,920 82 %

205,997 76 %

69,923 34 %

786,258 82 %

726,995 79 %

59,263 8 % Perpetual license 2,747 1 %

9,223 3 %

(6,476) (70) %

4,729 — %

18,929 2 %

(14,200) (75) % Consulting 55,976 17 %

55,511 21 %

465 1 %

167,396 18 %

175,451 19 %

(8,055) (5) %

$ 334,643 100 %

$ 270,731 100 %

$ 63,912 24 %

$ 958,383 100 %

$ 921,375 100 %

$ 37,008 4 %

1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine ;

; reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of October 25, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue













Subscription services $ 201,578

$ 174,885

$ 586,192

$ 516,750 Subscription license 74,342

31,112

200,066

210,245 Consulting 55,976

55,511

167,396

175,451 Perpetual license 2,747

9,223

4,729

18,929 Total revenue 334,643

270,731

958,383

921,375 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 35,906

34,541

109,553

103,104 Subscription license 629

628

1,971

1,923 Consulting 57,204

57,778

176,262

171,162 Perpetual license 24

103

51

173 Total cost of revenue 93,763

93,050

287,837

276,362 Gross profit 240,880

177,681

670,546

645,013 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 131,598

153,517

425,253

472,951 Research and development 74,955

75,342

224,262

221,173 General and administrative 27,321

26,043

73,893

94,530 Restructuring 17,822

—

21,450

— Total operating expenses 251,696

254,902

744,858

788,654 (Loss) from operations (10,816)

(77,221)

(74,312)

(143,641) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 1,994

3,826

(3,971)

8,415 Interest income 2,532

520

5,831

1,036 Interest expense (1,533)

(1,992)

(5,229)

(5,882) (Loss) on capped call transactions (2,294)

(6,876)

(449)

(56,381) Other income (loss), net 6,383

(29)

18,668

6,497 (Loss) before provision for income taxes (3,734)

(81,772)

(59,462)

(189,956) Provision for income taxes 3,545

11,748

15,395

190,239 Net (loss) $ (7,279)

$ (93,520)

$ (74,857)

$ (380,195) (Loss) per share













Basic $ (0.09)

$ (1.14)

$ (0.90)

$ (4.65) Diluted $ (0.09)

$ (1.14)

$ (0.90)

$ (4.65) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 83,336

81,996

82,996

81,842 Diluted 83,336

81,996

82,996

81,842

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,023

$ 145,054 Marketable securities 167,286

152,167 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 336,309

297,221 Accounts receivable, net 168,795

255,150 Unbilled receivables, net 199,948

213,719 Other current assets 71,438

80,388 Total current assets 776,490

846,478 Unbilled receivables, net 73,795

95,806 Goodwill 81,437

81,399 Other long-term assets 290,807

333,989 Total assets $ 1,222,529

$ 1,357,672 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 20,541

$ 18,195 Accrued expenses 43,624

50,355 Accrued compensation and related expenses 93,511

127,728 Deferred revenue 297,067

325,212 Other current liabilities 18,038

17,450 Total current liabilities 472,781

538,940 Convertible senior notes, net 498,753

593,609 Operating lease liabilities 68,874

79,152 Other long-term liabilities 14,485

15,128 Total liabilities 1,054,893

1,226,829 Total stockholders' equity 167,636

130,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,222,529

$ 1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Net (loss) $ (74,857)

$ (380,195) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Non-cash items 168,001

372,684 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 44,776

(5,935) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 137,920

(13,446) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,176)

10,104 Cash (used in) financing activities (85,031)

(43,484) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,621)

(5,513) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,092

(52,339) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 145,054

159,965 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 172,146

$ 107,626

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (7,279)

$ (93,520)

92 %

$ (74,857)

$ (380,195)

80 % Stock-based compensation (1) 31,299

33,774





110,083

93,301



Capped call transactions 2,294

6,876





449

56,381



Legal fees 6,748

4,470





11,066

32,420



Repurchases of convertible senior notes —

—





(7,855)

—



Restructuring 17,822

—





21,450

—



Interest on convertible senior notes 613

724





1,988

2,163



Amortization of intangible assets 965

1,048





2,977

3,045



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,994)

(3,826)





3,971

(8,415)



Other (5,814)

3,452





(10,285)

(131)



Income tax effects (2) (7,059)

19,504





(969)

192,701



Net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ 37,595

$ (27,498)

*

$ 58,018

$ (8,730)

Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.09)

$ (1.14)

92 %

$ (0.90)

$ (4.65)

81 % non-GAAP adjustments 0.53

0.80





1.59

4.54



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP $ 0.44

$ (0.34)

*

$ 0.69

$ (0.11)

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 83,336

81,996

2 %

82,996

81,842

1 % Stock-based compensation 1,945

—





1,332

—



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 85,281

81,996

4 %

84,328

81,842

3 %





Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation. Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Repurchases of convertible senior notes : We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In , we issued convertible senior notes, due , in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding : Stock-based compensation : In periods of non-GAAP income, we've included the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP weighted-average shares. In periods of GAAP loss, these shares would have been excluded from our GAAP results as they would be anti-dilutive for GAAP. We believe including the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP financial measures in periods of income is helpful to investors as this provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

:

(1) Stock-based compensation:















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 6,410

$ 6,797

$ 22,497

$ 19,754 Selling and marketing 10,401

12,933

43,410

36,524 Research and development 7,375

7,724

24,286

22,425 General and administrative 7,113

6,320

19,890

14,598

$ 31,299

$ 33,774

$ 110,083

$ 93,301 Income tax benefit $ (316)

$ (600)

$ (1,569)

$ (1,505)

(2) Effective income tax rates:







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 GAAP (26) %

(100) % non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) (in thousands, except percentages)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

2022

2021



Margin (2)



Margin (2)



Margin (2) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 137,920 14 %

$ (13,446) (1) %

$ (5,321) (1) % Investment in property and equipment (14,271)



(22,285)



$ (7,089)

Free cash flow $ 123,649 13 %

$ (35,731) (4) %

$ (12,410) (1) %

















Additional information (3)















Legal fees $ 5,867



$ 37,944



$ 5,750

Restructuring 21,576



—



—

Interest on convertible senior notes 4,134



4,500



4,500

Other —



3,266



115



$ 31,577



$ 45,710



$ 10,365





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

Cash provided by operating activities $ 68,107

$ 45,645

$ 24,168

$ 137,920 Investment in property and equipment $ (11,487)

$ (2,446)

$ (338)

$ (14,271) Free cash flow $ 56,620

$ 43,199

$ 23,830

$ 123,649















Additional information (3)













Legal fees $ 1,515

$ 1,435

$ 2,917

$ 5,867 Restructuring 14,458

3,063

4,055

21,576 Interest on convertible senior notes 2,250

—

1,884

4,134

$ 18,223

$ 4,498

$ 8,856

$ 31,577





(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company has calculated free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in property and equipment. To ensure comparability, previously disclosed amounts have been updated. (2) Operating and Free Cash Flow Margin are calculated by comparing the respective cash flow to Total Revenue. (3) The additional information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.

Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. Restructuring : Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities.

: Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. The Notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 , beginning September 1, 2020 .

: In , we issued convertible senior notes, due , in a private placement. The Notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on and , beginning . Other : Includes fees related to capital advisory services, canceled in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental costs incurred integrating acquisitions.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors.

In 2023, the Company revised its ACV methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months as its overall client renewal rate exceeds 90%. The impact of the change was $3 million and 0.3% of Total ACV or less for all quarters in 2022. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability. This simplification, made possible by improvements to the Company's financial systems, ensures that ACV for all contract types and lengths is consistently calculated as the total contract value divided by the duration in years. Previously, ACV for maintenance was calculated as the maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended, multiplied by four, and ACV for contracts less than 12 months was equal to the contract's total value. The Company believes the simplified methodology better represents the current value of its contracts and better aligns its definition with comparable companies.



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Change Pega Cloud $ 494,571

$ 421,577

$ 72,994 17 % Maintenance 319,250

302,763

16,487 5 % Subscription services 813,821

724,340

89,481 12 % Subscription license 355,055

315,241

39,814 13 %

$ 1,168,876

$ 1,039,581

$ 129,295 12 %

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages) Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

1-Year Change ACV $ 1,040

$ 1,126

$ 1,174

$ 1,164

$ 1,169

12 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates —

(26)

(32)

(31)

(22)



Constant Currency ACV $ 1,040

$ 1,100

$ 1,142

$ 1,133

$ 1,147

10 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of September 30, 2023:







Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 202,610

$ 391,324

$ 48,427

$ 4,567

$ 39,335

$ 686,263 54 % 1-2 years 58,610

239,787

4,356

2,696

3,662

309,111 24 % 2-3 years 28,585

121,778

8,518

—

1,100

159,981 13 % Greater than 3 years 17,478

89,870

2,664

—

—

110,012 9 %

$ 307,283

$ 842,759

$ 63,965

$ 7,263

$ 44,097

$ 1,265,367 100 % % of Total 24 %

67 %

5 %

1 %

3 %

100 %

Change since September 30, 2022























$ 20,403

$ 103,121

$ (13,055)

$ (308)

$ 7,274

$ 117,435



7 %

14 %

(17) %

(4) %

20 %

10 %





As of September 30, 2022:







Subscription services

Subscription

license

Perpetual

license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 191,045

$ 328,111

$ 69,753

$ 814

$ 27,968

$ 617,691 53 % 1-2 years 55,141

213,304

4,113

4,505

6,699

283,762 25 % 2-3 years 24,496

115,416

1,420

2,252

1,648

145,232 13 % Greater than 3 years 16,198

82,807

1,734

—

508

101,247 9 %

$ 286,880

$ 739,638

$ 77,020

$ 7,571

$ 36,823

$ 1,147,932 100 % % of Total 25 %

64 %

7 %

1 %

3 %

100 %



PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG (in millions, except percentages)



Q3 22

Q3 2023

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,148

$ 1,265

10 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates —

(33)



Constant currency backlog $ 1,148

$ 1,232

7 % Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q3 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.