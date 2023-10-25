Pega Drives Record Cash Flow Through Q3 2023

25 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET
- Operating cash flow reaches $138 million through Q3 2023 (free cash flow reaches $124 million)
- Pega Cloud gross margin continues to improve, reaching 74% through Q3 2023
- Annual contract value grows 12% year over year (10% in constant currency)
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
"In Q3, we launched Pega Infinity '23, with highly advanced and practical GenAI capabilities," said Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO. "Our ability to create enterprise-class workflows in seconds using our GenAI capabilities is game-changing, and clients are amazed when they see what they can do with our technology."
"Balancing growth and free cash flow is critical to achieving lasting value, and I'm pleased with our momentum," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO. "We drove record free cash flow in the first three quarters of 2023, and ACV grew by double digits."
Financial and performance metrics (1)
|
Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV
|
(in millions, except percentages)
|
Q3 22
|
Q3 23
|
1-Year Change
|
ACV
|
$ 1,040
|
$ 1,169
|
12 %
|
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
|
—
|
(22)
|
Constant Currency ACV
|
$ 1,040
|
$ 1,147
|
10 %
Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the Q3 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.
|
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Total revenue
|
$ 334,643
|
$ 270,731
|
24 %
|
$ 958,383
|
$ 921,375
|
4 %
|
Net (loss) - GAAP
|
$ (7,279)
|
$ (93,520)
|
92 %
|
$ (74,857)
|
$ (380,195)
|
80 %
|
Net income (loss) - non-GAAP
|
$ 37,595
|
$ (27,498)
|
*
|
$ 58,018
|
$ (8,730)
|
*
|
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (1.14)
|
92 %
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ (4.65)
|
81 %
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP
|
$ 0.44
|
$ (0.34)
|
*
|
$ 0.69
|
$ (0.11)
|
*
|
* not meaningful
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Change
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Pega Cloud
|
$ 118,040
|
35 %
|
$ 97,359
|
36 %
|
$ 20,681
|
21 %
|
$ 340,982
|
36 %
|
$ 281,182
|
31 %
|
$ 59,800
|
21 %
|
Maintenance
|
83,538
|
25 %
|
77,526
|
29 %
|
6,012
|
8 %
|
245,210
|
25 %
|
235,568
|
25 %
|
9,642
|
4 %
|
Subscription services
|
201,578
|
60 %
|
174,885
|
65 %
|
26,693
|
15 %
|
586,192
|
61 %
|
516,750
|
56 %
|
69,442
|
13 %
|
Subscription license
|
74,342
|
22 %
|
31,112
|
11 %
|
43,230
|
139 %
|
200,066
|
21 %
|
210,245
|
23 %
|
(10,179)
|
(5) %
|
Subscription
|
275,920
|
82 %
|
205,997
|
76 %
|
69,923
|
34 %
|
786,258
|
82 %
|
726,995
|
79 %
|
59,263
|
8 %
|
Perpetual license
|
2,747
|
1 %
|
9,223
|
3 %
|
(6,476)
|
(70) %
|
4,729
|
— %
|
18,929
|
2 %
|
(14,200)
|
(75) %
|
Consulting
|
55,976
|
17 %
|
55,511
|
21 %
|
465
|
1 %
|
167,396
|
18 %
|
175,451
|
19 %
|
(8,055)
|
(5) %
|
$ 334,643
|
100 %
|
$ 270,731
|
100 %
|
$ 63,912
|
24 %
|
$ 958,383
|
100 %
|
$ 921,375
|
100 %
|
$ 37,008
|
4 %
1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted the following day at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636774&tp_key=0bfa15da66) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
- variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
- reliance on key personnel;
- global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine;
- reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
- compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
- the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
- foreign currency exchange rates;
- the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
- security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
- our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of October 25, 2023.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
617-498-8968
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
Subscription services
|
$ 201,578
|
$ 174,885
|
$ 586,192
|
$ 516,750
|
Subscription license
|
74,342
|
31,112
|
200,066
|
210,245
|
Consulting
|
55,976
|
55,511
|
167,396
|
175,451
|
Perpetual license
|
2,747
|
9,223
|
4,729
|
18,929
|
Total revenue
|
334,643
|
270,731
|
958,383
|
921,375
|
Cost of revenue
|
Subscription services
|
35,906
|
34,541
|
109,553
|
103,104
|
Subscription license
|
629
|
628
|
1,971
|
1,923
|
Consulting
|
57,204
|
57,778
|
176,262
|
171,162
|
Perpetual license
|
24
|
103
|
51
|
173
|
Total cost of revenue
|
93,763
|
93,050
|
287,837
|
276,362
|
Gross profit
|
240,880
|
177,681
|
670,546
|
645,013
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
131,598
|
153,517
|
425,253
|
472,951
|
Research and development
|
74,955
|
75,342
|
224,262
|
221,173
|
General and administrative
|
27,321
|
26,043
|
73,893
|
94,530
|
Restructuring
|
17,822
|
—
|
21,450
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
251,696
|
254,902
|
744,858
|
788,654
|
(Loss) from operations
|
(10,816)
|
(77,221)
|
(74,312)
|
(143,641)
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|
1,994
|
3,826
|
(3,971)
|
8,415
|
Interest income
|
2,532
|
520
|
5,831
|
1,036
|
Interest expense
|
(1,533)
|
(1,992)
|
(5,229)
|
(5,882)
|
(Loss) on capped call transactions
|
(2,294)
|
(6,876)
|
(449)
|
(56,381)
|
Other income (loss), net
|
6,383
|
(29)
|
18,668
|
6,497
|
(Loss) before provision for income taxes
|
(3,734)
|
(81,772)
|
(59,462)
|
(189,956)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,545
|
11,748
|
15,395
|
190,239
|
Net (loss)
|
$ (7,279)
|
$ (93,520)
|
$ (74,857)
|
$ (380,195)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (1.14)
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ (4.65)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (1.14)
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ (4.65)
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
83,336
|
81,996
|
82,996
|
81,842
|
Diluted
|
83,336
|
81,996
|
82,996
|
81,842
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|
September 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 169,023
|
$ 145,054
|
Marketable securities
|
167,286
|
152,167
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|
336,309
|
297,221
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
168,795
|
255,150
|
Unbilled receivables, net
|
199,948
|
213,719
|
Other current assets
|
71,438
|
80,388
|
Total current assets
|
776,490
|
846,478
|
Unbilled receivables, net
|
73,795
|
95,806
|
Goodwill
|
81,437
|
81,399
|
Other long-term assets
|
290,807
|
333,989
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,222,529
|
$ 1,357,672
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 20,541
|
$ 18,195
|
Accrued expenses
|
43,624
|
50,355
|
Accrued compensation and related expenses
|
93,511
|
127,728
|
Deferred revenue
|
297,067
|
325,212
|
Other current liabilities
|
18,038
|
17,450
|
Total current liabilities
|
472,781
|
538,940
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
498,753
|
593,609
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
68,874
|
79,152
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
14,485
|
15,128
|
Total liabilities
|
1,054,893
|
1,226,829
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
167,636
|
130,843
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,222,529
|
$ 1,357,672
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net (loss)
|
$ (74,857)
|
$ (380,195)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
Non-cash items
|
168,001
|
372,684
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
|
44,776
|
(5,935)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
137,920
|
(13,446)
|
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(24,176)
|
10,104
|
Cash (used in) financing activities
|
(85,031)
|
(43,484)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(1,621)
|
(5,513)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
27,092
|
(52,339)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
145,054
|
159,965
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 172,146
|
$ 107,626
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Net (loss) - GAAP
|
$ (7,279)
|
$ (93,520)
|
92 %
|
$ (74,857)
|
$ (380,195)
|
80 %
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
31,299
|
33,774
|
110,083
|
93,301
|
Capped call transactions
|
2,294
|
6,876
|
449
|
56,381
|
Legal fees
|
6,748
|
4,470
|
11,066
|
32,420
|
Repurchases of convertible senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
(7,855)
|
—
|
Restructuring
|
17,822
|
—
|
21,450
|
—
|
Interest on convertible senior notes
|
613
|
724
|
1,988
|
2,163
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
965
|
1,048
|
2,977
|
3,045
|
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|
(1,994)
|
(3,826)
|
3,971
|
(8,415)
|
Other
|
(5,814)
|
3,452
|
(10,285)
|
(131)
|
Income tax effects (2)
|
(7,059)
|
19,504
|
(969)
|
192,701
|
Net income (loss) - non-GAAP
|
$ 37,595
|
$ (27,498)
|
*
|
$ 58,018
|
$ (8,730)
|
*
|
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ (1.14)
|
92 %
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ (4.65)
|
81 %
|
non-GAAP adjustments
|
0.53
|
0.80
|
1.59
|
4.54
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP
|
$ 0.44
|
$ (0.34)
|
*
|
$ 0.69
|
$ (0.11)
|
*
|
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
|
83,336
|
81,996
|
2 %
|
82,996
|
81,842
|
1 %
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,945
|
—
|
1,332
|
—
|
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP
|
85,281
|
81,996
|
4 %
|
84,328
|
81,842
|
3 %
|
* not meaningful
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
- Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Repurchases of convertible senior notes: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
- Stock-based compensation: In periods of non-GAAP income, we've included the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP weighted-average shares. In periods of GAAP loss, these shares would have been excluded from our GAAP results as they would be anti-dilutive for GAAP. We believe including the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP financial measures in periods of income is helpful to investors as this provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
|
(1) Stock-based compensation:
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 6,410
|
$ 6,797
|
$ 22,497
|
$ 19,754
|
Selling and marketing
|
10,401
|
12,933
|
43,410
|
36,524
|
Research and development
|
7,375
|
7,724
|
24,286
|
22,425
|
General and administrative
|
7,113
|
6,320
|
19,890
|
14,598
|
$ 31,299
|
$ 33,774
|
$ 110,083
|
$ 93,301
|
Income tax benefit
|
$ (316)
|
$ (600)
|
$ (1,569)
|
$ (1,505)
|
(2) Effective income tax rates:
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
GAAP
|
(26) %
|
(100) %
|
non-GAAP
|
22 %
|
22 %
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
Margin (2)
|
Margin (2)
|
Margin (2)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ 137,920
|
14 %
|
$ (13,446)
|
(1) %
|
$ (5,321)
|
(1) %
|
Investment in property and equipment
|
(14,271)
|
(22,285)
|
$ (7,089)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 123,649
|
13 %
|
$ (35,731)
|
(4) %
|
$ (12,410)
|
(1) %
|
Additional information (3)
|
Legal fees
|
$ 5,867
|
$ 37,944
|
$ 5,750
|
Restructuring
|
21,576
|
—
|
—
|
Interest on convertible senior notes
|
4,134
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
Other
|
—
|
3,266
|
115
|
$ 31,577
|
$ 45,710
|
$ 10,365
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 68,107
|
$ 45,645
|
$ 24,168
|
$ 137,920
|
Investment in property and equipment
|
$ (11,487)
|
$ (2,446)
|
$ (338)
|
$ (14,271)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 56,620
|
$ 43,199
|
$ 23,830
|
$ 123,649
|
Additional information (3)
|
Legal fees
|
$ 1,515
|
$ 1,435
|
$ 2,917
|
$ 5,867
|
Restructuring
|
14,458
|
3,063
|
4,055
|
21,576
|
Interest on convertible senior notes
|
2,250
|
—
|
1,884
|
4,134
|
$ 18,223
|
$ 4,498
|
$ 8,856
|
$ 31,577
|
(1)
|
Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company has calculated free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in property and equipment. To ensure comparability, previously disclosed amounts have been updated.
|
(2)
|
Operating and Free Cash Flow Margin are calculated by comparing the respective cash flow to Total Revenue.
|
(3)
|
The additional information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
- Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.
- Restructuring: Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities.
- Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The Notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1, beginning September 1, 2020.
- Other: Includes fees related to capital advisory services, canceled in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental costs incurred integrating acquisitions.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE
(in thousands, except percentages)
Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors.
In 2023, the Company revised its ACV methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months as its overall client renewal rate exceeds 90%. The impact of the change was $3 million and 0.3% of Total ACV or less for all quarters in 2022. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability. This simplification, made possible by improvements to the Company's financial systems, ensures that ACV for all contract types and lengths is consistently calculated as the total contract value divided by the duration in years. Previously, ACV for maintenance was calculated as the maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended, multiplied by four, and ACV for contracts less than 12 months was equal to the contract's total value. The Company believes the simplified methodology better represents the current value of its contracts and better aligns its definition with comparable companies.
|
September 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2022
|
Change
|
Pega Cloud
|
$ 494,571
|
$ 421,577
|
$ 72,994
|
17 %
|
Maintenance
|
319,250
|
302,763
|
16,487
|
5 %
|
Subscription services
|
813,821
|
724,340
|
89,481
|
12 %
|
Subscription license
|
355,055
|
315,241
|
39,814
|
13 %
|
$ 1,168,876
|
$ 1,039,581
|
$ 129,295
|
12 %
|
Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV
|
(in millions, except percentages)
|
Q3 22
|
Q4 22
|
Q1 23
|
Q2 23
|
Q3 23
|
1-Year Change
|
ACV
|
$ 1,040
|
$ 1,126
|
$ 1,174
|
$ 1,164
|
$ 1,169
|
12 %
|
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
|
—
|
(26)
|
(32)
|
(31)
|
(22)
|
Constant Currency ACV
|
$ 1,040
|
$ 1,100
|
$ 1,142
|
$ 1,133
|
$ 1,147
|
10 %
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
|
Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
|
As of September 30, 2023:
|
Subscription services
|
Subscription
|
Perpetual
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
Maintenance
|
Pega Cloud
|
1 year or less
|
$ 202,610
|
$ 391,324
|
$ 48,427
|
$ 4,567
|
$ 39,335
|
$ 686,263
|
54 %
|
1-2 years
|
58,610
|
239,787
|
4,356
|
2,696
|
3,662
|
309,111
|
24 %
|
2-3 years
|
28,585
|
121,778
|
8,518
|
—
|
1,100
|
159,981
|
13 %
|
Greater than 3 years
|
17,478
|
89,870
|
2,664
|
—
|
—
|
110,012
|
9 %
|
$ 307,283
|
$ 842,759
|
$ 63,965
|
$ 7,263
|
$ 44,097
|
$ 1,265,367
|
100 %
|
% of Total
|
24 %
|
67 %
|
5 %
|
1 %
|
3 %
|
100 %
|
Change since September 30, 2022
|
$ 20,403
|
$ 103,121
|
$ (13,055)
|
$ (308)
|
$ 7,274
|
$ 117,435
|
7 %
|
14 %
|
(17) %
|
(4) %
|
20 %
|
10 %
|
As of September 30, 2022:
|
Subscription services
|
Subscription
|
Perpetual
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
Maintenance
|
Pega Cloud
|
1 year or less
|
$ 191,045
|
$ 328,111
|
$ 69,753
|
$ 814
|
$ 27,968
|
$ 617,691
|
53 %
|
1-2 years
|
55,141
|
213,304
|
4,113
|
4,505
|
6,699
|
283,762
|
25 %
|
2-3 years
|
24,496
|
115,416
|
1,420
|
2,252
|
1,648
|
145,232
|
13 %
|
Greater than 3 years
|
16,198
|
82,807
|
1,734
|
—
|
508
|
101,247
|
9 %
|
$ 286,880
|
$ 739,638
|
$ 77,020
|
$ 7,571
|
$ 36,823
|
$ 1,147,932
|
100 %
|
% of Total
|
25 %
|
64 %
|
7 %
|
1 %
|
3 %
|
100 %
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG
(in millions, except percentages)
|
Q3 22
|
Q3 2023
|
1 Year Growth Rate
|
Backlog - GAAP
|
$ 1,148
|
$ 1,265
|
10 %
|
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
|
—
|
(33)
|
Constant currency backlog
|
$ 1,148
|
$ 1,232
|
7 %
|
Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q3 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
Share this article