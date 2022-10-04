Pega helps make it fast and simple to build RPA bots with its revamped low-code Robot Studio

Latest release helps users of any skill level quickly automate tedious tasks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced the latest release of Robot Studio, the robotic process automation (RPA) low-code authoring environment for Pega's intelligent automation platform. The revamped Robot Studio helps make it even easier for users of any skill level to quickly build robotic automations that help make any business process more efficient.

The RPA software market continues to rapidly grow as enterprises search for ways to do more with less. RPA automates those tedious manual tasks that are prone to errors and keep employees from doing more valuable work. However, building and managing these bots can be tedious in and of itself: a Pega study of random RPA users found that bots are harder to build and need more maintenance than anticipated. Many organizations struggle to get the most from RPA with design environments that are difficult to use and take too much time to build and maintain their bots.

With a completely new and streamlined UX, Robot Studio makes building reliable bots fast and simple for both citizen and professional developers. A new set of powerful tools and intuitive workflows empowers users to quickly create and deploy bots that help maximize productivity, diminish risks, and reduce costs. Robot Studio speeds RPA time to value for the enterprise with new features including:

Faster bot authoring with intelligent recording capabilities: Users can jumpstart their bot building by simply live recording the steps they want to automate on their screen – for example, a 'lookup' process that searches legacy applications for account data. Once the steps are recorded and configured, Robot Studio automatically creates the automation for the user.



Users can jumpstart their bot building by simply live recording the steps they want to automate on their screen – for example, a 'lookup' process that searches legacy applications for account data. Once the steps are recorded and configured, Robot Studio automatically creates the automation for the user. Increased component reuse with a new centralized repository: Skilled bot builders can create automations and share them with other builders through a new central repository. This allows less experienced users to pull these reusable components into their own automation projects so they can more quickly create compliant bots while also easing the maintenance and testing cycles.



Skilled bot builders can create automations and share them with other builders through a new central repository. This allows less experienced users to pull these reusable components into their own automation projects so they can more quickly create compliant bots while also easing the maintenance and testing cycles. Enhanced usability with a cleaner intuitive user interface: The new Robot Studio interface significantly simplifies the amount of information presented to users so it's easier to find all the tools and functions they need to build their bots. This includes a reorganized Palette that places all the available controls in context in one location and a searchable Toolbox that provides all the functions needed to create the automations against those controls. New wizards and shortcuts also help users spend less time navigating and more time building.

Robot Studio is the authoring environment for Pega RPA, which uses deep robotics to automate repetitive tasks in applications at the code level, resulting in faster, more accurate, and more resilient robotic automations at scale. It works seamlessly with Pega's low-code application development environment App Studio to allow users to easily leverage bots within their workflow applications. Together with AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation, Pega offers the most complete end-to-end intelligent automation platform where bots can be run from anywhere – on the desktop or behind the scenes.

Robot Studio for Pega RPA will be available with the release of Pega Platform 8.8 in Q4 2022. For more information, visit www.pega.com/products/platform/robotic-process-automation.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Many organizations start their digital transformation journey with RPA so they can streamline their operations and make work easier for their employees. But ironically, for many other solutions in the market, RPA isn't always that easy," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pega. "With the newly revamped Robot Studio, users of all skill levels can build bots faster than ever before without sacrificing robustness so they can automate mundane tasks and focus on more meaningful work."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 528-5230

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.