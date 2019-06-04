Pega Honors Partners at PegaWorld 2019 for Excellence in Accelerating Growth and Driving Clients' Digital Transformation

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the winners of the 2019 Pega Partner Awards at the 17th annual PegaWorld conference taking place this week in Las Vegas. The awards recognize Pega partners that demonstrate an extraordinary ability to accelerate business growth and drive client success through digital transformation leveraging Pega's industry-leading customer engagement and digital process automation (DPA) solutions.

Pega's global ecosystem of alliance partners for services, technology, and systems integration combines Pega's world-class solutions with partners' deep experience and best practices to help organizations rapidly achieve industry-leading business outcomes. The awards are presented in four categories: Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Excellence in Growth and Delivery, and Excellence in Digital Transformation. This year's recipients are:

Partner of the Year

Accenture for overall excellence in delivering successful outcomes and impactful business transformation for clients.

Rookie of the Year

Hexaware for excellence in driving organic growth through the Pega University Academic Program (UAP), investing in UAP graduates' professional development, and opening the HAPPI Lab – a dedicated Pega innovation center.

Excellence in Growth & Delivery

Accenture for growing and developing new business in emerging markets.

Capgemini for driving customer value and overall excellence in pre-sales enablement.

Cognizant for its commitment to driving new business.

Infosys for its innovative practice development and continued investment in growing a strong delivery practice.

Incessant & RuleTek (NIIT) for driving thought leadership through Pega Community engagement and overall delivery excellence.

Excellence in Digital Transformation

Accenture and Eventus for leadership and expertise in developing and delivering customer service solutions.

EY for leadership and expertise in developing and delivering Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions for clients within complex regulatory environments.

Merkle for leadership and expertise in developing and delivering marketing solutions.

srcLogic for developing and delivering DPA solutions for clients within the U.S. public sector industry.

TCS for developing and delivering DPA solutions for clients within the financial services industry.

Virtusa for developing and delivering DPA solutions for clients within the healthcare industry.

The partner awards were announced during the annual PegaWorld conference being held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. PegaWorld brings together 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations, including brands that build with and use Pega's transformational software every day. For more information on Pega's partner program, visit: https://www.pega.com/services/partnerships.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Pega's partners play a critical role in helping our clients create transformational change within their organizations for exceptional business outcomes," said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. "This year's winners are true examples of what Pega's partner program represents – delivering solutions that help clients meet their digital transformation goals to create optimal customer experiences."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information, please visit us at http://www.pega.com.

