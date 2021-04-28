Pega Honors Partners for Innovation and Excellence in Driving Digital Transformation for Clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the winners of the 2021 Pega Partner Innovation Awards. The awards recognize Pega partners that demonstrate an extraordinary ability to accelerate client success through digital transformation (DX) through Pega's industry-leading customer engagement and intelligent automation solutions.

Pega's global partner ecosystem includes more than 300 of the world's leading consultancy, advisory, and technology firms. By combining Pega software with its partners' deep experience and best practices, clients are rapidly achieving breakthrough DX outcomes with an unparalleled standard of engagement and support.

Partners were recognized in five categories: Partner of the Year, Rising Stars, Client Innovation, Excellence in Growth and Delivery, and Industry Excellence. This year Pega expanded the opportunities and criteria to recognize both global and regional partners in the nomination process.

This year's recipients are:

Partner of the Year

Accenture for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation and innovation across enterprises worldwide.

Rising Stars

Areteans and Hoverstate for excellence in co-selling across multiple industries with significant increase in sourced and co-sell opportunities.

Quavo for their thought leadership and innovative solution development for credit unions and regional bank markets.

Client Innovation

Aaseya for building a COVID-19 rapid response app in a matter of weeks to help a European debt-services organization facilitate applications for financial relief during the crisis.

Accenture for delivering an automated credit-decision solution for a global fleet management company that reduced response times from weeks to seconds.

Capgemini for helping modernize and streamline processes across 16 previously siloed business units for a global technology company.

Infosys for streamlined cancellation processing at a global online travel company, leading to 33% more productivity for agents.

Virtusa for delivering a robotic process automation solution for a leading American healthcare services company resulting in $5M in yearly cost savings and 30%+ increase in customer satisfaction and quality.

Excellence in Growth and Delivery

Capgemini for alignment with and adoption of the Pega Express™ delivery methodology.

Cognizant for continued investment in Pega-certified resources, Pega Centers of Excellence (COE), and advanced skills development.

of Excellence (COE), and advanced skills development. EvonSys and Knowledge Expert for attaining Pega Express badging for 100% of their active certified Pega resources.

Infosys for their commitment to growing active certified resources by over 50% year-over-year.

Virtusa for a highly collaborative sales to delivery transition and engaging Pega Consulting co-production.

Industry Excellence

Accenture for excellence in financial services for a European bank, where they increased member engagement by 80% and reduced 'time to membership' from days to minutes.

Cognizant for excellence in insurance for a US-based bank, where they automated contact center and claims processes resulting in multimillion-dollar savings.

Cognizant for excellence in consumer services for a large client, including integrating backend and vendor systems and automating 80% of tasks.

EY for excellence in government, where they streamlined an agency's burdensome physical inventory processes resulting in 410,000 hours and $15 million saved.

saved. EY for excellence in healthcare and life sciences for a global pharmaceutical client, where they delivered a new project registration and tracking system that increased performance by 84%.

Merkle for excellence in communications for a European client, where they delivered an innovative customer engagement solution that is expected to drive more than $100M in additional revenue over five years.

in additional revenue over five years. Rulesware for innovative solution development through their LoanExpediter™ offering for financial service organizations.

Tech Mahindra for excellence in manufacturing for a global client, where they reduced inefficiencies and saved several million dollars while providing an improved customer experience.

Earlier in the year at its first-ever virtual Partner Sales Kickoff (SKO), Pega presented Sales Excellence Awards to recognize partners with the top 2020 results in sales impact for each region. Those winners included:

Capgemini – Sales Excellence Award – EMEA

Infosys – Sales Excellence Award – Americas

Virtusa – Sales Excellence Award – Americas

The 2021 Pega Partner Innovation Awards winners will be showcased during PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held virtually on May 4, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET. For more information on Pega's partner program, visit: https://www.pega.com/services/partnerships.

Quotes & Commentary:

"During this period of unprecedented change, businesses need partners that they can trust to help them accelerate successful digital transformations," said Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems. "I'm proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of the Pega Innovation Award winners – our best-in-class partners remain critical to Pega's growth, providing innovative solutions to companies' biggest challenges and extending the capabilities of Pega solutions."

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most.

Press Contact:

Anne Renehan

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(413) 230-7946

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

