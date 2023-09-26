Pega Infuses AI into Pega Smart Dispute to Streamline Chargeback Processes

News provided by

Pegasystems Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Latest version of market-leading disputes management solution helps banks speed case resolutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced new enhancements in Pega Smart Dispute™ to help retail banks streamline time-consuming chargeback processes. By infusing its Pega Process AI™ technology into the software, Pega helps banks make smarter decisions to resolve each case, enabling them to save time, money, and effort while accelerating the resolution of transaction disputes and fraud claims for its customers.

Continue Reading
This screenshot shows how new enhancements to Pega Smart Dispute use AI to enable retail banks to streamline time-consuming chargeback processes.
This screenshot shows how new enhancements to Pega Smart Dispute use AI to enable retail banks to streamline time-consuming chargeback processes.

Chargebacks – the process by which consumers dispute the validity of a card transaction – are on the rise around the world, partially driven by an increase in fraud. Each request kicks off a time-intensive process for the card-issuing bank, which needs to carefully investigate these disputes, determine if a refund is warranted, and work with the various payment networks' complex and ever-changing rules to process them.

Adding AI to Pega Smart Dispute to drive chargeback efficiencies
By using Pega Process AI within Pega Smart Dispute, the software automatically analyzes a transaction dispute to predict the likelihood of it being approved through the validation rules of payment networks like Visa. With that critical information, banks can optimize an efficient and low-cost path to resolution. For example, the bank might automate cases with a high success probability while assigning more human resources to investigate low probability cases. This not only saves banks labor costs but also leads to faster resolution for their customers.

Pega Process AI combines Pega's industry-leading workflow automation with real-time AI-powered decisioning, natural language processing (NLP), and complex event processing to optimize and automate business processes. It simplifies complex real-time decisioning with data-driven, AI-infused arbitration to resolve cases quickly and efficiently. Pega Process AI continuously learns from the outcomes of its previous predictions and decisions, helping to improve accuracy and effectiveness over time. Pega Smart Dispute comes preconfigured with Pega Process AI use cases to predict chargeback outcomes for network acceptance and representments. Pega Process AI can also escalate work that may be in danger of missing a deadline or to optimize workflows to make processes more efficient. Clients around the world leverage Pega's AI engine to make hundreds of millions of decisions every day.

Extending the value of Pega Smart Dispute
In addition to Pega Process AI, the latest version of Pega Smart Dispute includes several other significant updates to its proven solution to help banks further streamline the disputes process, including:

  • Expanded support for different payment types: Building on Pega's pre-built workflows for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, Pega Smart Dispute now provides improved workflow templates that help banks quickly build workflows to manage new and emerging payment types. The solution ships with pre-configured resolution pathways for Zelle or ACH exceptions.
  • Support for Regulation II: The software also supports compliance with new Regulation II rules from the US Federal Reserve System for cases of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.
  • Updated compliance rules: Pega updates Pega Smart Dispute with the latest chargeback rules from Visa and Mastercard twice per year (effective in April and October), helping clients process disputes against the latest guidance.

Pega Smart Dispute governs payment dispute and exception processes throughout the payment lifecycle across any channel – managing all aspects of this unique 'moment of truth' in banking. It provides a centralized resource to both guide employees in agent-assisted channels and automate processes within self-service channels. This helps issuers unify dispute and fraud claim operations to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and compliance. Built on Pega's leading low-code platform, Pega Smart Dispute also enables clients to adapt rapidly to changing conditions and new payment types for rapid extensibility.

This latest version of Pega Smart Dispute is available today. Pega Process AI is licensed separately. For more information, visit: www.pega.com/industries/financial-services/smart-dispute

Quotes & commentary
"The increase in chargebacks is causing more strain to bank staff who are already overwhelmed with increasing amounts of regulation and fraud in the post-pandemic world," said Steve Morgan, industry market leader, banking, Pega. "By introducing Pega's proven, scalable, and secure AI into our proven Pega Smart Dispute solution, we've added another useful innovation that will help banks further streamline processes to resolve disputes faster, save employees time, and increase customer satisfaction."

Supporting resources 

About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.  

Press Contact:
Sean Audet
Pegasystems
617.528.5230
[email protected]
Twitter: @pega  

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Also from this source

Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2023

Pega Infinity '23 Now Available to Unlock Deeper Levels of AI and Automation for Self-Optimizing Experiences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.