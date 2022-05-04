Pega Introduces New Capabilities to Help Speed Citizen Development Adoption While Maintaining Effective Governance

Low-code templates, courses, and services help organizations improve productivity while reducing strain on IT teams

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced new Pega Platform™ templates, training courses, and services to make it easier for citizen developers to create low-code applications faster and more effectively than ever before. By accelerating the adoption of low code across all types of business users, these tools can significantly reduce IT backlogs while limiting risk through effective governance.

Current demand for professional developers exceeds talent availability, and it's become nearly impossible for understaffed IT teams to balance coding new applications while tackling existing backlogs and maintaining legacy code. As a result, organizations are tapping citizen developers to get work done. According to Gartner , 41% of employees outside of IT already customize or build data or technology solutions. But citizen development can also create silos as well as increase risk and costs if performed without proper governance or by using platforms not sanctioned or supported by enterprise IT.

Pega's low-code factory approach empowers citizen developers by combining a no-code development environment with technology-supported governance that automates the enforcement of best practices, while providing IT leaders the tools to foster innovation while ensuring security, scalability, and maintainability. To further support citizen development, Pega introduced the following new features, coursework, and services:

Application templates for simplified, intelligent workflows: Citizen developers need an environment to easily, quickly, and safely build applications. To accelerate time to value, Pega introduced new application templates for Pega App Factory that automate common business processes like information collection, requests and approvals management, personnel onboarding, and task management. With these easy-to-use, no-code-required templates, citizen developers can build intelligent workflows quickly, securely, and without the need for direct intervention by professional developers.

Citizen developers need an environment to easily, quickly, and safely build applications. To accelerate time to value, Pega introduced new application templates for Pega App Factory that automate common business processes like information collection, requests and approvals management, personnel onboarding, and task management. With these easy-to-use, no-code-required templates, citizen developers can build intelligent workflows quickly, securely, and without the need for direct intervention by professional developers. Coursework designed for citizen developers : Pega Academy currently offers courses that enable developers of all skill levels to train themselves in Pega. Citizen developers can now access Low-code Maker Mission, a new educational experience designed with the business user in mind. Available for free, this course – which can be completed in about 90 minutes – is specifically designed to help new makers acquire skills needed to create their first app in a well-governed and scalable environment.

: Pega Academy currently offers courses that enable developers of all skill levels to train themselves in Pega. Citizen developers can now access Low-code Maker Mission, a new educational experience designed with the business user in mind. Available for free, this course – which can be completed in about 90 minutes – is specifically designed to help new makers acquire skills needed to create their first app in a well-governed and scalable environment. Low-code Factory Accelerator: Pega Consulting Services will collaborate with clients to build citizen development programs. Available in Q3 2022, the Low-code Factory Accelerator will help establish a sustainable, technology-assisted operating model leveraging Pega's Low-code Factory approach, including training for practice managers, coaching citizen developers to build applications, and creating roadmaps for reusable integrations and shared components. Organizations will gain a strong foundation for citizen development backed by governance, trust, and security through alignment between business and IT.

Enterprises can use these new features and education courses to work with citizen developers to further their education and kickstart their app development and innovation. These new capabilities will also be demoed during PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference, to be held virtually on May 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT for the Americas and Europe and again on May 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. AEST for Asia Pacific. For more information, visit: https://www.pegaworld.com.

Quotes & Commentary

"Citizen development is more than giving business users a low-code platform and letting them run with it – it requires a holistic approach that focuses on technology and the people and processes needed to create applications," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pega. "Organizations need the technology, best practices, and governance to feel confident and secure in empowering their business users while easing the burden on pro developers. These new Pega offerings help create harmony between business and IT while enabling organizations to go to market faster and innovate like never before."

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.pega.com/.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6722

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.