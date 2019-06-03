Pega Introduces New Messaging Capabilities to Help Brands Rapidly Adapt to Changing Customer Service Landscape

The customer service industry is rapidly changing as consumers trend toward chat and messaging, rather than voice interactions for communication with brands. It's also nearly impossible to predict the next "it" channel – individual users favor particular messaging services for different purposes, which can vary by region, age, and culture. These factors make it even more important that enterprises focus on the end-to-end servicing journey, rather than coding siloed apps into each channel. Pega Customer Service now makes it easy for businesses to do so – all messaging channels are centrally managed within the application, eliminating the need to build out separate integrations with each new messaging service. Connecting all channels to a common process or service case ensures that context and data follow customers regardless of channel for optimal customer engagement.

Part of Pega InfinityTM – Pega's cloud-based digital transformation suite that enables businesses to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency – Pega Customer Service, the industry leader for managing end-to-end customer service processes across channels, enables organizations to predict and manage the complexities of today's customer journey on a global scale. It uses AI to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to the right people and systems, and automate or intelligently guide each step of every interaction on any channel. Users are able to centrally manage all customer interactions, enabling brands and customers alike to move across channels throughout their journeys as needed without skipping a beat.

Available now, these new capabilities debuted today on the mainstage at PegaWorld 2019, Pega's annual conference from June 2-5 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit: https://www.pega.com/customerservice.

Quotes and Commentary

"Given today's pace of innovation, it's impossible to predict every channel of communication in which consumers find value, leaving many brands overwhelmed as to how to rapidly adapt to these preference shifts," said Kerim Akgonul, SVP of products, Pegasystems. "That's why we start with the customer journey first. With these new messaging capabilities in Pega Customer Service, Pega clients can seamlessly deliver streamlined service processes across messaging channels and easily incorporate new channels as they emerge."

