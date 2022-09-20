Pega Introduces Pega Customer Data Connectors for Deeper, AI-Powered Data Analysis and Better Customer Outcomes

Organizations can maximize their data by easily integrating Pega's AI with top CDPs from Adobe, Celebrus, and ZineOne

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced Pega Customer Data Connectors that enable clients to easily connect their existing customer data platforms (CDPs) and other signal providers to Pega Customer Decision Hub™. These connectors allow organizations to stream signals from high-value platforms like Adobe, Celebrus, and ZineOne, and activate customer insights in real time with AI-powered decisioning.

Many organizations use CDPs to manage an overwhelming influx of streaming data from customers, channels, and lines of business, with the goal of identifying customer intent and better predicting behavior. But CDPs alone lack the level of decisioning and orchestration required to truly optimize an end-to-end customer experience, so insights often sit untapped as data stagnates and quickly becomes useless.

To help brands operationalize that data more efficiently, Pega has introduced connectors between the market's top data providers and Pega Customer Decision Hub – the always-on 'brain' centralizing AI-powered decisioning across inbound, outbound, owned, and paid channels. These connectors allow organizations to input their most valuable data sources – such as streams of raw event data or curated behavioral signals – into Pega's real-time AI, then optimize customer interactions using next-best-action decisioning without being locked into a specific data vendor.

These out-of-the-box Pega Customer Data Connectors enable clients to activate well-curated data from many of the world's most popular platforms, including:

Adobe Experience Platform , by integrating Adobe profile and segment signals. The connector streams real-time segment membership data directly to Pega Customer Decision Hub, where it can be used to power machine learning models, define engagement policies, and power omnichannel next-best-action decisions.



, by integrating Adobe profile and segment signals. The connector streams real-time segment membership data directly to Pega Customer Decision Hub, where it can be used to power machine learning models, define engagement policies, and power omnichannel next-best-action decisions. ZineOne , by connecting ZineOne's in-session propensity-to-purchase scores with Pega's next-best-action decisioning. These scores help brands better target consumers who are likely to buy, flag on-the-fence customers for re-targeting, and trigger journey-specific actions – all without incurring incremental acquisition costs.



, by connecting ZineOne's in-session propensity-to-purchase scores with Pega's next-best-action decisioning. These scores help brands better target consumers who are likely to buy, flag on-the-fence customers for re-targeting, and trigger journey-specific actions – all without incurring incremental acquisition costs. Celebrus, by integrating Celebrus' real-time data capture, identity management, and signal curation capabilities. Celebrus helps brands capture first-party data without tagging and convert that raw data into high-value intent signals. The connector feeds those insights to Pega, which uses its propensity modeling to identify and trigger relevant messages and help significantly increase response rates.

Pega Customer Data Connectors, which are available for instant download from Pega Marketplace, can help Pega clients get up and running with decisioning in less than 90 days. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/products/decision-hub/data-connectors.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Every day, companies leave a goldmine of insight on the table because their vendors lack the decisioning capabilities required to operationalize intent, impacting the customer experience," said Matt Nolan, senior director, product marketing, Pega. "At the same time, it's unrealistic to expect brands to replace the customer data solutions they've already invested in. That's why Pega is launching Pega Customer Data Connectors - to help clients activate data at its fullest potential, with the freedom to use their CDP of choice. They can feed in whatever event streams or curated signals make sense for their business and Pega's AI will help put it to work – and use the insights to build much deeper, more valuable customer relationships."

