Pega Introduces Pega DX Hero Awards to Honor Digital Transformation Visionaries

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a new client recognition program, the Pega DX HeroTM awards. Winners were recognized today during the annual PegaWorld conference in Las Vegas for driving transformational change across their organizations with Pega solutions.

This year's Pega DX HeroesTM have successfully partnered with Pega to turn their bold ideas into powerful solutions to solve business, customer, and employee challenges. The digital visionaries paving the way forward with Pega are:

Winners were determined based on how well they demonstrated the following characteristics throughout a digital transformation initiative with Pega, including:

Vision: As natural innovators, Pega DX Heroes possess the technological vision and analytical prowess to distill complex information into actionable insights.

As natural innovators, Pega DX Heroes possess the technological vision and analytical prowess to distill complex information into actionable insights. Organizational change: Pega DX Heroes seek opportunities to reshape the workforce and build the alignment necessary to deliver transformation.

Pega DX Heroes seek opportunities to reshape the workforce and build the alignment necessary to deliver transformation. Collaboration: Strong communicators and passionate collaborators, Pega DX Heroes tear down divides between business and IT using new technology as well as organizational and process redesign.

Strong communicators and passionate collaborators, Pega DX Heroes tear down divides between business and IT using new technology as well as organizational and process redesign. Empathy: Human outcomes motivate Pega DX Heroes. They deeply empathize with their customers' and employees' needs and always strive to do what's best for others – not just the bottom line.

For more information on the Pega DX Heroes awards program, please visit: https://www.pega.com/dx-heroes.

Quotes & Commentary:

"We hear a lot of industry noise about digital transformation. However, the individuals recognized in this year's Pega DX Heroes awards program are creating real change within their organizations by solving some of the toughest business challenges brands face today," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We congratulate this year's inaugural group of Pega DX Heroes on their tremendous work, and are honored to be a part of their journeys."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

