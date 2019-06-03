Pega Launches Enterprise Low-Code Factory to Guide Citizen Developers Making Enterprise-Compliant Apps

With little to no coding experience required, low-code development has grown rapidly in the face of unprecedented pressure on IT to create more custom software. But left unchecked, these well-intended low-code app makers could unknowingly cause shadow IT issues – including security concerns, software updating gaps, work duplication, and organizational silos. Organic low code adoption might be sustainable for small companies, but it's hard for large organizations to effectively scale without guardrails in place to prevent IT chaos.

Pega's Enterprise Low-Code Factory lets businesses operationalize the global deployment of low code companywide to accelerate their race toward digital transformation. Anyone in the business can be empowered with the freedom, skills, and confidence to quickly build any kind of app they need to succeed. At the same time, business and IT leaders get the control to ensure each app is built with the consistency of a fine-tuned assembly line. This all leads to better business and IT collaboration, faster time to value, and lower development costs.

Part of the industry-leading Pega Platform™ low-code development environment, Enterprise Low-Code Factory combines the key elements needed for successful enterprise app building for all employees in a centralized dashboard, including:

Tools: software that makes everyone a maker - With the powerful Pega Platform at its core, the Factory makes low-code more accessible to more people in the company. Users of all experience levels can start fast with pre-defined templates to build apps that are quick to deploy, up to date, and easy to change. Pega makes app building collaborative between the maker, IT, and other stakeholders – ensuring a transparent, intuitive, and seamless process with a continuous feedback loop.

Citizen developers can always dabble in the Pega app making playground, but when it's time to launch a real business app, the Factory has the guardrails to ensure quality and compliance. Makers just click the 'Request to Build' button to generate a simple business case for the company-defined governance team. Governance stakeholders control a host of customizable options, including approvals over which apps get released, what features to include, how 'enterprise-ready' they should be, who gets to use them, and who can make changes. These guardrails scale as app functionality evolves over time, allowing small single-function apps to turn into powerful software for the Fortune 500. Education: Courses and resources to empower more makers - Pega empowers all businesspeople—marketers, sellers, service, and operations people alike—to learn how to build the simplest app to the most complex software. Any Factory users can up level their skills with supporting educational resources, including specially-designed Pega Academy courses, video tutorials, help documents, and Pega Community articles.

The dashboard brings all these elements together in an integrated and intuitive environment. Users have quick access to the apps they use most, the apps they are building, and the ecosystem of approved apps built by others to enable better software reuse, as well as links to education resources.

Enterprise Low-Code Factory is scheduled to be available by the end of Q3 2019 for Pega Platform customers with current support contracts. It will also be demonstrated at the annual PegaWorld conference being held this week June 2-5 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. Now in its 17th year, PegaWorld has drawn more than 5,000 people this week from the world's leading organizations to hear about what is next in digital transformation software.

Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite, the Pega Platform low-code app development environment leverages digital process automation (DPA), including AI and robotics, to drive business processes and customer journeys from end to end. Pega unifies these back-end processes with its customer engagement applications on the front end to enable businesses to provide superior customer experiences on any channel.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Enterprise Low-Code Factory encompasses three decades of learning from model-driven application development so businesses can immediately roll out low code organization-wide," said Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "Whether you're a businessperson, developer, or designer, you now have the potential to become a maker within your own organization to create applications that innovate. At the same time, IT managers can rest easy knowing they can balance control and collaboration through repeatable governance processes."

