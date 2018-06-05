Pega Launches Independent Software Vendor Program to Bring Innovative Solutions to Clients

Businesses are looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to meet increasing customer expectations, which requires specialized technology solutions that fulfill unique business requirements. The Pega ISV program empowers partners to meet these needs as demand for Pega solutions continues to grow. This program will rapidly expand the portfolio of Pega-based products available to clients in existing and new markets.

Pega solutions power many of the world's leading organizations across industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and government. To ensure the highest quality solutions for these clients, the ISV program will welcome a select group of leading technology providers. Clients will be able to further extend and augment their existing Pega solutions from a certified library of new solutions, while qualified partners benefit from accessing new business opportunities.

Once accepted into the program, Pega will provide ISV partners with the ideal environment and tools to independently build, modify, and integrate with Pega's industry-leading technology. All Pega-based solutions offered by ISV partners will be available on Pega's online software marketplace, Pega Exchange. ISVs will work with Pega to develop content and market their solutions to increase visibility.

The program will be led by Rupen Shah, vice president of independent software alliances and strategy. In this newly created role, Mr. Shah will focus on building the ISV partner ecosystem across all Pega Infinity™ solutions and vertical markets to build on the company's leadership and growth in the cloud and CRM markets. Pega Infinity™ includes Pega's industry-leading application development platform and customer engagement applications.

Potential partners can learn more about the Pega ISV program by watching the day two keynotes during PegaWorld, Pega's annual conference from June 3-6 in Las Vegas, or by visiting https://www.pega.com/isv.

Quotes & Commentary:

"As Pega's business continues to grow, our ecosystem must also expand to meet our clients' increasing needs," said Rupen Shah, vice president, ISV alliances & strategy, Pegasystems. "The ISV program is an essential part of this growth, which will give partners full access to the untapped potential within Pega Infinity. These solutions will enable our clients to become more competitive and accelerate time-to-market, all while leveraging and extending their Pega investments."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

