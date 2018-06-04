Pega Launches Next Generation Digital Transformation Suite to Drive Breakthrough Customer Experiences

Faith in digital transformation is facing a pivotal test. According to analyst firm IDC, this year global businesses will spend an estimated $1.3 trillion on digital transformation (1). But many studies show digital transformation projects fail at an alarming 80 percent rate, and those that survive show only incremental gains typically isolated by deeply ingrained organizational silos. This can slow innovation and send departments down divergent paths that spawn inconsistent customer experiences and little commercial benefit.

Touching more than 1.5 billion consumers of the world's most successful brands, Pega Infinity™ provides the industry's only unified digital foundation that connects front-end digital customer experiences with back-end process automation. Breakthrough advances to its DPA and customer engagement capabilities will help smash silos, speed digital transformation, and enable brands to disrupt markets. Adding to Pega's proven ability to engage without limits, automate from end to end, and Build for Change®, the new Pega Infinity™ features include:

Engage without limits

Self-optimizing, AI-powered marketing campaigns – Using Pega's proven artificial intelligence (AI), the new Self-Optimizing Campaigns capability in Pega Marketing™ accelerates the journey to one-to-one marketing by automatically determining the best audience and offers for each marketing campaign. The system self optimizes on the fly with real-time strategy recommendations as the latest results are recorded – enabling significantly higher conversion rates, lower costs, and faster results. [Click here to read today's press release on Self-Optimizing Campaigns.]

Automate from end to end

Robotic automation included in all new licenses – Pega Robotic Automation™ and Pega Robotic Desktop Automation™ are now included with every new Pega application and Pega Platform™ license – making Pega the only CRM and DPA provider to offer robotic automation as a standard feature. In addition, Pega Workforce Intelligence™ will be included in all new Pega applications and Pega Platform licenses for one year for up to 250 users.

– Now all Pega clients can access a growing library of pre-built bots that save time on common business tasks. These include "start my day" activities for booting up applications, call wrap-up, task automation, and email processing. Enhanced virtual assistant for email with OCR – Pega adds new Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities for Pega Intelligent Virtual Assistant for Email™. This adds more automation to email-centric workflows by reading PDFs and other attached documents and automatically inputting the relevant data into the proper Pega data field.

Build for Change®

Blockchain kit for Ethereum – Pega Blockchain Innovation Kit provides downloadable proof of concept (POC) templates enabling banks to demonstrate how blockchain integrates with Pega Know Your Customer™ (KYC) and Pega Client Lifecycle Management™ (CLM) onboarding software. Pega clients can test the movement of customer onboarding data to and from Ethereum, one of the predominant blockchain technologies. [Click here to read today's press release on Pega Blockchain Innovation Kit.]

In addition, new Pega Studios enables individual users to personalize their view into the Pega Infinity™ suite based on the digital transformation tasks they aim to complete. These user profiles provide individuals a window with the right tools, features, and functions needed for each user and their functional roles. These studios include App Studio for low-code / no-code development; Developer Studio for app scaling and developing components; Prediction Studio for developing predictions and insights; and Admin Studio for managing system deployment, security, and DevOps.

Pega Infinity™ is the only solution that unifies customer engagement and DPA software on a single platform to drive digital transformation across entire global enterprises. Pega's CRM suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service uses AI to anticipate customer needs and adapt with next best actions throughout the customer journey. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, through any channel, Pega clients improve customer satisfaction while increasing customer lifetime value. Pega apps are built on Pega Platform, the industry-leading no-code application development that connects to existing systems, automates processes across the enterprise, and drives superior customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's model-driven environment results in accelerated deployments, faster iterations, and reduced development costs.

Today's news is being announced this morning at the annual PegaWorld user conference, where more than 5,000 business professionals are gathered at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to hear how leading organizations are transforming their businesses using Pega solutions. For more information on Pega Infinity, please visit http://www.pega.com/infinity.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Most organizations can't adapt fast enough to meet the near constant threat of disruption today," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Pega Infinity™ frees companies from the limits imposed by much of today's software by providing the only unified solution that's specifically built to connect organizations across silos and support change across the enterprise. This enables businesses to speed transformation and engage with customers on their terms, today and in the future."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

