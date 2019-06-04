Pega Launches Real-Time AI Connectors for Pega AI Software

With leading machine learning, decisioning, and natural language processing (NLP), Pega ® Customer Decision Hub serves as a brand's centralized AI brain to optimize customer touchpoints on each channel along the customer journey. Real-Time AI Connectors will give clients the flexibility to complement Pega AI with even more AI power – including new deep learning and machine vision capabilities and alternative machine learning and NLP services. This will make the Pega Customer Decision Hub even smarter by adding new ways for clients to bring more personalization and relevance to every customer engagement while driving higher customer lifetime value.

Real-Time AI Connectors tap directly into the global ecosystem of the latest AI algorithms from outside organizations. Pega seamlessly integrates with these third-party AI engines by initiating service callouts in tandem with Pega's native AI capabilities, giving clients the power of both services at the same time. Modeled on Pega's open architecture, these connectors build off existing APIs for OCR and speech-to-text processing that bring other capabilities into the Pega environment.

The initial Real-Time AI Connectors scheduled for release include the following:

Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine gives access to advanced AI models, including TensorFlow for developing and training deep learning models and XGBoost for gradient-boosted decisions trees. This API is scheduled for availability by the end of Q3 2019.

Amazon SageMaker provides clients the ability to build, train, and deploy machine learning models in a fully managed service. This API is scheduled for availability by the end of Q4 2019.

Google DialogFlow Text Analyzer provides an alternative NLP to building interactive text-based conversations. This allows clients already using Google NLP skills to leverage Pega to perform more complex data orchestrations, bringing more utility to chat sessions. This API is available now at this link.

Pega AI Connectors are being introduced today at PegaWorld, Pega's annual conference being held now through June 5 at the Las Vegas MGM Grand. Now in its 17th year, PegaWorld has drawn more than 5,000 people this week from the world's leading organizations to hear about what is next in digital transformation software.

Pega® Customer Decision Hub enables organizations to gain unique insights and recommend the next-best action in real time on every step of the customer journey – from marketing to sales to customer service. It provides the centralized AI power across the unified Pega Infinity™ digital transformation software suite, which optimizes customer engagement and operational efficiency from end to end on a global scale.

"It's such an amazing time to be part of the global AI ecosystem that's continually testing the limits of what great customer experience looks like," said Dr. Rob Walker, vice president, decisioning and analytics, Pegasystems. "With an open approach to our architecture, Real-Time AI Connectors help bring these advancements to our clients so they can infuse the latest AI algorithms into their proven Pega AI engine."

