Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (1).

In the report, Gartner evaluated 18 vendors of Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. In the report, Gartner says: "The enterprise LCAP market is growing strongly, due to continued demand for applications and a shortage of skilled developers. Low-code development is a natural evolution of rising abstraction levels in application development, which will eventually lead to viable cross-enterprise, highly scalable citizen development and composition of applications."

Pega Platform™ is the cloud-based application development platform that gives anyone in the organization the power and freedom to create rich user experiences and immersive customer journeys. With an intuitive visual approach to application development, it enables better collaboration between business and IT, faster time to market, and lower costs while ensuring future-proof systems that evolve as business and technology changes. Part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation software suite, Pega Platform also includes AI, case management, and end-to-end automation capabilities and seamlessly extends applications to any channel or device.

This report is among recent analyst recognition of Pega. The company recently was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for the 12th time in a row (2). Pega was also named a Leader in Forrester Research report The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 (3), The Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018 (4), and The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4, 2018 (5) reports.

To download the full report, please visit https://www.pega.com/gartner-low-code-2019.

"As low code continues to become more mainstream, organizations need the power, flexibility, and control to deploy it across the enterprise, so anyone can become a software maker," said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems. "We believe Pega Platform provides unmatched low-code capabilities that empower both citizen developers and IT leaders to move fast and scale to the demands of the enterprise. We feel this recognition from Gartner reflects our goal to help clients innovate faster, better, and more cost effectively to compete and win in any market."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

