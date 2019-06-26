Pega Names Carlos Fuentes Chief Information Security Officer

Mr. Fuentes will oversee Pega's existing information security strategy and implementation, including risk management plans relating to information security, physical security, business continuity planning, crisis management, privacy, and compliance. He will work closely with Pega's product development, IT, compliance, and cloud teams to help ensure the company has a best-in-class approach to securing its global assets as well as providing the most secure environment for clients.

With 30 years of IT experience, Mr. Fuentes joins Pega from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where he served as vice president of security and data for the U.S. Payment System. He oversaw security for the Federal Reserve's Fedwire product suite, which enables financial institutions to electronically transfer over five trillion dollars a day between more than 9,000 institutions. Mr. Fuentes also served in IT and security management positions at Verizon, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, AIG, and Fujitsu Consulting.

Fuentes received a BA in humanities from St. Peter's University and an MS in predictive analytics from Northwestern University. He was named one of the top 100 most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the IT industry by the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) 100 in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Pega supports some of the world's most successful organizations with mission-critical applications, some of which require the highest levels of security considerations. As Pega continues to grow, Carlos will help ensure a market-leading approach to information security," said Ken Stillwell, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Pegasystems. "We look forward to Carlos bringing his security leadership experience to Pega so we can continue growing our business and delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients."

"I'm excited to join a company with such a successful track record of growth, as well as a focus on client success and cloud choice," said Fuentes. "I look forward to enhancing Pega's approach to security for the company and our clients so we can continue to focus on providing industry-leading tools that enable great customer experiences."

