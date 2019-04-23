Pega Partners with Girls in Tech to Support Tomorrow's Technology Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced its fundraising initiative for Girls in Tech, a global non-profit organization focused on the engagement, education, and empowerment of women in technology. Girls in Tech founder and CEO, Adriana Gascoigne, will deliver a keynote speech on creating an inclusive culture for the next generation of female technology leaders at PegaWorld, Pega's annual conference to be held June 2-5 in Las Vegas.

Women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce, but only 29 percent are in the science and engineering fields. In its commitment to helping reduce this gap, Pega pledged to donate $500 to Girls in Tech for every eligible PegaWorld registration from January 24 to February 21, 2019. Due to the campaign's initial success, the Trefler Foundation will support the effort by donating an amount equal to 50 percent of the pass price of each eligible PegaWorld registration sold from April 8 through April 30, 2019. The fundraising total will be announced on the mainstage at PegaWorld.

Girls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to put an end to gender inequality in high-tech industries and startups by educating and empowering women who are passionate about technology. They offer everything from coding courses to bootcamps to hackathons and startup competitions. With more than 43 chapters, and 61,764 members in 32 countries, their mission is to support women with the access and community they need to succeed.

Now in its 17th year, PegaWorld 2019 is expected to be Pega's largest gathering to date. The event will draw more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations, including brands that build with and use Pega's transformational software every day. With a focus on fusing customer engagement and intelligent automation, this year's PegaWorld will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing their experiences with digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, customer engagement, digital process automation, and more.

Quotes & Commentary:

"We're thrilled to welcome Adriana to the PegaWorld stage to share how her organization has deeply impacted the technology industry to create more opportunities for women and encourage inclusivity," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Through continued dialogue and fundraising efforts, we're proud to pledge our commitment to helping the technology industry become a more accurate reflection of today's diverse workforce."

