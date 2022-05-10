Pega Paves Path to Seamless Self-Service Experiences with New Embedded Workflow Integrations

According to the 2022 Gartner® Customer Service and Support Priorities Poll (1) , 74% of business respondents say creating a seamless customer journey across assisted and self-service channels is 'important' or 'very important.' But most companies rely on a mix of siloed technologies that make executing on that priority extremely complex. For example, while a self-service 'change of address' sounds simple to build, any developer who's tried to integrate their maze of back-end systems with their web or mobile channels knows the harsh reality of how complex it can be. The all-too-frequent result: clunky and frustrating experiences for customers and major development and maintenance headaches for developers.

Pega extends its ability to provide total experiences for customers and employees with a series of new and enhanced connectors that help simplify the deployment of self-service capabilities with less required development work. New front-to-back-end integration options help enable enterprises to adapt quickly to customer demands using the same unified low-code platform to manage multiple types of front-end interfaces. And when any workflow element changes on the back end, Pega then updates those changes across all relevant front-end channels, further reducing IT workloads while ensuring consistent experiences for all users.

Available now for Pega Platform clients, these new features give developers the flexibility to embed self-service processes into front-end interfaces delivering benefits that include:

Faster UX performance with enhanced Pega DX APIs – Pega DX APIs are the core components that make it possible for organizations to provide elegant and powerful experiences when plugging Pega-developed workflows into front-end customer-facing channels. Now available as part of Pega Platform 8.7, the newest version of Pega DX APIs allows for faster performing user interfaces with less data transfer and easier authoring capabilities to speed configuration and streamline the experience for everyone.

– Pega DX APIs are the core components that make it possible for organizations to provide elegant and powerful experiences when plugging Pega-developed workflows into front-end customer-facing channels. Now available as part of Pega Platform 8.7, the newest version of Pega DX APIs allows for faster performing user interfaces with less data transfer and easier authoring capabilities to speed configuration and streamline the experience for everyone. More freedom to use front-end frameworks of choice with new SDKs – Developers using their favorite front-end frameworks typically need to build their own components to connect them into back-end systems and maintain the website's distinct look and feel. Pega provides an orchestration layer with pre-built components to accelerate the integration of user experiences developed on popular front-end frameworks – including new and updated software development kits (SDKs) for Angular, React, and Web Components available via Pega Marketplace.

– Developers using their favorite front-end frameworks typically need to build their own components to connect them into back-end systems and maintain the website's distinct look and feel. Pega provides an orchestration layer with pre-built components to accelerate the integration of user experiences developed on popular front-end frameworks – including new and updated software development kits (SDKs) for Angular, React, and Web Components available via Pega Marketplace. Easier embedding of workflows into apps and websites with less code using the new Pega Web Embed – The new Pega Web Embed capability gives developers a low-code way to quickly infuse Pega Platform workflows into apps or sites. Pega Web Embed auto-generates web components which can seamlessly be dropped into existing webpages. This saves valuable development time with simple drag-and-drop capabilities and eliminates most coding work for self-service use cases.

To learn more about these features, attend Pega's flagship event, PegaWorld® iNspire online on Tuesday, May 24 at 9 a.m. EDT for the Americas and Europe or Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. AEST for Asia Pacific. After the keynotes, join the Low Code, High-Impact User Experiences session for more context on how Pega helps simplify even the most complex user interface integrations.

"Today's leading organizations are all pursuing digital transformation, but with IT resources stretched thin, many are struggling to keep up with market demand," said John Huehn, general manager, customer service and sales automation, Pega. "Pega has long understood this struggle and has focused its efforts to easily embed back-end processes with front-end channels. These new features further extend these integration capabilities to provide a better experience for customers and employees alike."

Gartner, Inc., "2022 Customer Service Trends and Priorities," May 6, 2022 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

