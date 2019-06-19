Pega Ranked a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments by Top Analyst Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research report The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 (1). Pega received among the top two highest scores in all three of the firm's main scoring categories.

Forrester evaluated the 10 digital process automation (DPA) deep solutions from the providers that matter most. The offerings were ranked according to 27 individual criteria grouped into three high-level buckets – current offering, strategy, and market presence. Pega scored the highest of all evaluated vendors in the market presence category, tied for the highest score in the current offering category, and tied for the second-highest score in the strategy category.

The report notes, "Pega is successfully transforming to a modern architecture and business model." It follows up to state, "In doing so, Pega has created a powerful platform for driving digital transformation across a wide array of use cases, from complex to relatively simple. Pega reference customers reported deploying more than the average number of applications."

Forrester defines DPA deep solutions as those suited to the most complex process applications. Vendors included in the report must have dynamic case management; low-code and business developer friendliness; support for adjacent capabilities; proven capacity for many apps at scale; and the ability to handle complex long-running processes.

Forrester evaluated the Pega Infinity™ suite of cloud-based digital transformation software that enables businesses to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. It unifies low-code application development, case management, real-time artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and robotic desktop automation (RDA) to drive the world's most complex business processes from end to end. In combination with DPA on the back end, Pega Infinity also provides marketing, sales, and customer service software on the front end to enable consistently superior customer experiences.

This report is the latest in a series of recent analyst recognition of Pega software. Pega was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018 (2), The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019 (3), and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, 2019 (4). Pega was also named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service report (5).

Quotes & Commentary:

"Enterprises looking to transform need technology that lets them start fast and scale big," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pegasystems. "Pega provides our clients the low-code agility to move quickly, backed by an open and proven architecture that ensures both their first project and their 50th deliver rapid results. In our view, this recognition by Forrester reinforces Pega's longstanding success and continued innovation in DPA, robotic automation, and low code."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contacts:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems Inc.

sean.audet@pega.com

(617) 528-5230

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave: Software for Digital Process Automation (DPA) for Deep Deployments," by Rob Koplowitz , Christopher Mines , Sara Sjoblom , Andrew Reese, June 19, 2019 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018," Craig Le Clair , with Glenn O'Donnell , Robert Perdoni , and Diane Lynch , March 8, 2018 Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019," by Rusty Warner , with Mary Pilecki , Christian Splaine , and Christine Turley , February 27, 2019 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites," by Rob Dunie , Derek Miers , et al., January 30, 2019 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service," Paul Vincent , Van L. Baker , Yefim V. Natis , Kimihiko Iijima , Mark Driver , Rob Dunie , Jason Wong , Aashish Gupta , April 26, 2018

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

www.pega.com

