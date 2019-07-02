Pega Receives Multiple Awards for Outstanding Patient Engagement Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it received two awards for outstanding healthcare solutions for patient engagement, including the MedTech Breakthrough and Healthcare Innovation Innovator awards. These awards recognize Pega's suite of healthcare solutions for enhancing patient experiences and facilitating more meaningful relationships between patients, providers, and payers.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, people, platforms, and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries. Pega was awarded the Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution in the patient engagement category. The Healthcare Innovation Innovator Awards honor those at the forefront of healthcare IT innovation, spotlighting leaders pioneering transformations in the health IT space. Pega was recognized as a top Vendor Solution Provider in the patient engagement category.

Part of the Pega Infinity™ suite of digital transformation solutions, Pega's healthcare solutions offer industry-leading care management, service, and outreach capabilities fully unified for optimal patient and member experiences. Its suite of healthcare solutions provides a more collaborative, transparent environment to deliver proactive, personalized patient and member experiences that help improve engagement and health, as well as clinical and business outcomes. Pega enables a comprehensive view into the entire health experience – from disease and care management to customer service interactions and outreach – so providers and payers can create fully connected experiences, accurately document entire health journeys, and quickly resolve issues.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Too many aspects of the patient journey continue to be confusing and disjointed, leading to frustration. The healthcare industry needs the right tools and best practices to ensure patients have consistent, personalized experiences from end-to-end," said Kelli Bravo, vice president of healthcare and life sciences, Pegasystems. "At Pega, we strive to help providers, payers, and patients achieve exceptional healthcare. These honors further underscore our industry-leading solutions that improve patient engagement and create more seamless healthcare experiences."

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

