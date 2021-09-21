Pega Recognized as the Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner® in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, in its 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation (1) report. Among the three use cases examined in the report, Pega received the highest score of any vendor in the B2B (4.33/5), B2C (4.48/5), and Indirect/Relationship Sales (4.47/5) use cases for Pega Sales Automation™.

Gartner evaluated 16 sales force automation (SFA) vendors based on 10 core sales execution capabilities and how they apply to three specific use cases. These include capabilities such as guided selling, activity management, and platform and integration. This report is a companion to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation (2), which named Pega a Visionary in the market for the fourth consecutive time.

In the report, Gartner explains: "Most SFA systems are foundational technologies, necessary for providing the basic skeleton of sales process automation steps. This means that buyers must consider how to customize vendors' native SFA capabilities or purchase additional sales automation systems to meet their selling requirements."

Pega Sales Automation™ is an industry-leading, AI-powered sales execution and engagement tool. As a complement to Pega Customer Service™ within the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation software suite, it helps businesses predict and drive the right insights by infusing intelligence and simplifying sales processes so sellers can focus on the right leads, opportunities, and activities. Its intelligent automation and AI capabilities help enable organizations to optimize sales performance, anticipate customer needs, and close digital selling blind spots to achieve the greatest outcomes.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognitions for customer relationship management capabilities. Recently, Pega was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center report (3) and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management report (4).

"The volume of digital interactions has skyrocketed, and more customer data is creating massive shifts and new opportunities for organizations," said John Huehn, general manager, customer service and sales automation, Pegasystems. "A new class of sales automation is required for organizations to tap into this digital footprint and consistently meet customers where they are on their journeys. Pega Sales Automation uses AI and automation to help optimize sales processes so salespeople can focus on the right opportunities and actions to help drive results. We believe this continued recognition of Pega's CRM capabilities further validates Pega's leadership in helping successfully manage and support the new, as well as unforeseen, challenges businesses will continue to face."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

