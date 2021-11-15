Pega Recognized In Two New Gartner® Critical Capabilities Reports on App Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (1) and 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms (2) reports.

Out of the 12 vendors evaluated, Pega received the highest score for the Business Workflow Automation Use Case in the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report and was the only one to be ranked at least in the top three across all three Use Cases examined. Among the five Use Cases examined in the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) report, Pega received the highest score of the 13 evaluated vendors in the Conversational App Development; Wearables, IoT, and Digital Twin Development; and Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality App Development Use Cases.

According to Gartner, "LCAPs provide abstracted, guided development, automation, and governance capabilities, enabling professional and citizen developers to rapidly develop digital solutions." Additionally, "MXDPs provide software engineering leaders and teams with a unified way to create rich, interconnected user experiences across web, mobile, conversational, digital twin, IoT, and AR applications." Combined, these technologies can create powerful and engaging applications to help businesses meet their goals and create optimal experiences for customers and employees alike.

Both reports evaluated Pega InfinityTM , the software suite that helps businesses tackle digital transformation. By unifying low-code application development, real-time artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation, organizations can create apps more effectively and better engage users across touchpoints and devices.

Quotes & Commentary

"Development supported by low-code platforms with a complete, capable set of automation and multiexperience capabilities is crucial to quickly creating applications that engage both customers and employees," said Jeanette Barlow, vice president, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "This helps support collaboration between business users and IT by establishing easily adaptable, sustainable workflows that help organizations remain agile while helping users create quality applications across channels to drive better net promoter scores, customer satisfaction, and retention. We believe this continued recognition of Pega's app development capabilities further validates Pega's dedication to providing industry-leading innovation that helps organizations stay ahead of rapid change."

Supporting Resources

1. Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," by Akash Jain, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Jason Wong, Paul Vincent, September 21, 2021 2. Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms" by Jim Scheibmeir, Arun Batchu, Adrian Leow, Van Baker, July 27, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

