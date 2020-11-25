Pega to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present virtually at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit (https://attendesource.com/profile/web/index.cfm?PKwebID=0x78015d4f1&varPage=video).

Pega's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PDT). It will be available live via webcast from the Investors page of Pega's website and archived for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6022

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems

[email protected]

(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

