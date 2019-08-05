Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 39 th Annual Growth Conference (http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/pega/) in Boston . The Pega presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET ( 12:00 p.m. PT ).

(http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/pega/) in . The Pega presentation is scheduled for at ( ). KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum (http://wsw.com/webcast/key9/pega/) in Vail. The Pega presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

