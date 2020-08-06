Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Virtual Canaccord Genuity 40 th Annual Growth Conference

(http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/pega). The Pega presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET ( 7:30 a.m. PT ).

(http://wsw.com/webcast/key11/pega/). The Pega presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET ( 8:20 a.m. PT ).

Additionally, Pega's founder and chief executive officer, Alan Trefler, will participate in a panel at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Virtual A.I. Conference (https://veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/ai2020/id31206156177.cfm). The panel is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will also be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(617) 866-6022

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems

[email protected]

(617) 866-6077

