Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Pegasystems Inc.

Feb 13, 2023, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman 
VP, Corporate Communications 
[email protected] 
(617) 866-6022 
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn 
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected] 
(617) 498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Also from this source

Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast

Pega's Clients, Culture, Market Leadership, and Sustainability Efforts Recognized for Continued Excellence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics