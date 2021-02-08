Pega's Carola Cazenave Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that CRN Magazine has named Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.



Cazenave's passion for building strong teams and nurturing business partners has quickly fueled the Pega Partner Ecosystem. Since her arrival at Pega last year after leading the North America partner ecosystem and global partner programs at IBM, she established a partner-centric transformational strategy resulting in growth through sales impact, delivery excellence, and engagement programs with partners and developers. Cazenave also doubled the size of the partner team to reflect the strategic importance of partners in Pega's growth strategy and a renewed commitment to Pega partners.

A key lever of growth, Pega's shift to a partner-centric mentality centers on enabling a vibrant ecosystem while delivering additional value and an improved digital experience for global clients. Pega's partner ecosystem provides differentiated solutions and expertise across industries to help deliver exceptional business outcomes for clients.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates. CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a 2021 Channel Chief and credit this achievement to everyone in the Pega community who has contributed to the continued growth of our ecosystem," said Cazenave. "Our partners are strategic to our business, our clients' success, and our long-term growth strategy. We are doubling down on our commitment to them, and as a result, partners both long-term and new, are increasingly recognizing the value of aligning with us to meet the surging demand for digital transformation solutions. This is only the beginning, and I look forward to taking them on this journey with us."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

