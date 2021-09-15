Pegasus Announces New Location in Denver, Colorado

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus, a leading provider in comprehensive cleaning and decontamination services announced today that they have opened a new office in Denver, Colorado. The new location is 3190 S. Vaughn Way, Suite 550, Aurora, CO 80014 and is home to a growing critical environments team eager to serve customers in the High Tech, BioTech, and LIfe Science space.

"We are very excited to be expanding our footprint to Denver, CO as it will allow us to meet the needs of many growing industries in Denver, CO," said Josh Bowman, Vice President of Operations, Critical Environments. "Colorado has a spirit of collaboration and a pro-business environment, including many Fortune 500 companies and start-ups that drive innovation. We are really eager to add to that collaborative spirit and expand our talent pool."

Pegasus specializes in critical environments, including cleanroom cleaning, data center cleaning, compounding pharmacy, environmental monitoring, and hydrogen peroxide H202 fogging.

Pegasus provides reliable, well trained, and expertly supervised critical environments technicians. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Pegasus is committed to continuous process improvements and exceeds regulations for contamination control, maintenance, and safety.

For more information about our new Denver, CO location, please visit pegasusclean.com or call (858) 444-2290.

About Pegasus:

Pegasus leads the way in comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions. We leverage cutting-edge technology to create and maintain clean, healthy, and safe indoor environments for commercial, industrial, and manufacturing facilities.

Pegasus was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2000" and "Best Places To Work in 2021". Pegasus is an ESOP (employee-owned) company and certified by Green Seal, LEED, HubZone, and ISO 9001:2015.

