Pegasus Capital Advisors and the Global Fund for Coral Reefs Announce Investment in Carbonwave

News provided by

Pegasus Capital Advisors

23 Jun, 2023, 13:06 ET

The $6 million infusion will support Carbonwave's innovative biorefinery upcycling of Sargassum seaweed

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Capital Advisors and the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) have announced an investment of up to $6 million into C-Combinator (d/ba/ Carbonwave), the world's leading developer of ultra-regenerative advanced biomaterials from seaweed. The investment will support Carbonwave's groundbreaking "cascading biorefinery" model for upcycling the over-supply of Sargassum seaweed into high-value biomaterials while simultaneously restoring ocean health and sequestering greenhouse gases.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to receive an investment from the Global Fund for Coral Reefs. Beyond the capital infusion, we look forward to the support of the team and partnership as we grow new product lines and into new geographies," said Geoff Chapin, Co-founder and CEO of Carbonwave.

By efficiently upcycling Sargassum seaweed, Carbonwave's biorefinery eliminates toxic and reef-damaging substances polluting the ocean and shorelines in Mexico and the Caribbean, enhancing the resilience of coastal habitats and the health and safety of coastal communities worldwide. Carbonwave's proprietary technologies create new employment opportunities, foster eco-tourism, and support marine protected areas and coastal habitats.

Dale Galvin, Managing Director of the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, shared his thoughts on the investment: "This collaboration highlights the Global Fund for Coral Reefs commitment to sustainable and impactful investments, and recognizes Carbonwave's significant potential to address the urgent human and environmental challenges posed by the Sargassum seaweed problem. By partnering with Carbonwave, we are supporting the scaling of innovative, carbon-negative products supplied to high-growth sectors with compelling tailwinds, which will play a key role in the future of the green economy."

Carbonwave represents a new era of sustainable economic growth, harnessing the potential of ultra-regenerative, plant-based biomaterials sourced from seaweed. By converting Sargassum seaweed, an overly abundant and damaging resource, into biomaterials that can replace petroleum-based products and other harmful industrial inputs, Carbonwave is at the forefront of building a next-generation economy that heals our planet.

About Carbonwave
Carbonwave is the world's leading developer of ultra-regenerative, plant-based, advanced biomaterials from seaweed. The company transforms sargassum seaweed—a resource long considered waste, which does not need land or other inputs to grow—into biomaterials that can replace petroleum products and other harmful industrial inputs. Carbonwave is part of a new wave of companies that are building the next-generation economies that will heal the planet through materials that are regeneratively sourced from our oceans.

About Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P.:
Pegasus Capital Advisors is a leading global private markets impact investment manager. As the first U.S. private equity fund manager accredited by the Green Climate Fund, we are dedicated to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth while providing attractive returns for our investors. Founded in 1996 by Craig Cogut, Pegasus has invested over $2 billion across five private equity funds.

About the Global Fund for Coral Reefs
The Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) is the first and only blended finance vehicle dedicated to coastal ecosystems, communities, and coral reefs globally. A coalition that is comprised of both a Grant Fund and an Investment Fund, the GFCR is designed to scale financial solutions and hasten a blue economy transition that bolsters the resilience of coral reefs and the communities that depend on them. GFCR focuses on supporting investments into enterprises that address local drivers of coral reef degradation, unlock conservation funding flows, and increase communities' adaptive capacities.

SOURCE Pegasus Capital Advisors

Also from this source

Minderoo Foundation invests USD $5 Million in innovative Global Coral Reefs Fund

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.