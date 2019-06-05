Pegasus Group Holdings and Plus Minus Power Have Selected Mohave County, Arizona as the home for their $3 Billion Renewable Energy Data Center

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Group Holdings, a technology infrastructure corporation that develops renewable energy projects, today announced that it has selected Mohave County, Arizona for the development of its new $3 billion, 340 Megawatt solar powered data center.

The Pegasus Group Holdings project, in partnership with Plus Minus Power (PMP), will operate a solar field nicknamed "The Hive." The field will occupy 717 acres just south of Kingman, AZ on Interstate 40, just north of the Griffith Energy Facility.

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop stated, "I am extremely excited to welcome Pegasus Group Holdings to Mohave County. Pegasus will be locating what is reported to be the largest solar powered data center in the world, in Mohave County's District 4 – the area that I represent."

Bishop added, "The team at Pegasus Group Holdings has been delightful to work with and I am happy to say they have a desire to be strong community partners and an asset to the Mohave County/Golden Valley area."

Jay Bloom, a member of Pegasus Group Holdings' Board said, "We have selected Mohave County for its abundant sunshine, quality labor force and the overwhelming support of Supervisor Jean Bishop and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors." Bloom added, "The tremendous sense of welcome and cooperation by the local government has allowed us to accelerate the launch of our project which will be operational by the end of 2019."

M. Alberto Ramirez, co-founder and a member of the Pegasus Group Holdings' Board, commented, "Tami Ursenbach, the Director of Economic Development for Mohave County, has been a champion in getting this project deployed on an accelerated timeline, which helped in the decision to bring our facility to Mohave County. We are also pleased that our project will offer 50 new jobs to the residents of Kingman, Bullhead and the surrounding areas."

Dan Briggs, CEO of Plus Minus Power, said, "We are excited about our partnership with Pegasus Group Holdings and our joint project in Mohave County." Briggs continued, "This is one of the most exciting uses of our solar generator assets that we have seen to date, and we look forward to moving into Mohave County with our largest installation ever."

ABOUT PEGASUS GROUP HOLDINGS

Pegasus Group Holdings is a holding company that owns and operates renewable energy based hyperscale data center ecosystems for enterprise colocation, differentiated multi-cloud, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, disaster recovery services and off-site data storage solutions for a variety of corporate clients. Tenants may include cryptocurrency miners, medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing, movie studies rendering 3D feature films, as well as disaster recovery and data storage services. Any remaining power can be transferred into the national or local power grids.

ABOUT PLUS MINUS POWER

Plus Minus Power creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy to help change the way people use and store energy. PMP is dedicated to ever improving the state of the art in the energy sector. PMP owns and builds micro grids for storage solutions and energy efficiencies to meet power needs. The Company collaborates to create advanced IOT deployments utilizing proprietary solar generators in a rapidly developing field. PMP continues to build and create new product as they revolutionize the ability for people to reduce their grid dependencies and become self-consumers of their own energy generation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future data center campus capacity. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof, and the Companies disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

