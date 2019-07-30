Pegasus Group Holdings Breaks Ground On "The Hive"

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This event will focus on the launch of the new $3 billion dollar off-grid, renewable energy data center owned and operated by Pegasus Group Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary Plus Minus Power.

DATE:

August 6, 2019

TIME:

10:00am-12:30pm

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Mojave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, Business Strategist Tony Robbins and Pegasus Group Holdings Brand Ambassador Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

LOCATION:

4994 South Apache Road, Golden Valley AZ 86413

From Kingman: Take 1-40 West to Exit 37, turn Right on Griffith Road and turn Right Apache Road. The event will be 1.5 miles ahead on the right past the Griffith Power Plant.

ABOUT PEGASUS GROUP HOLDINGS

Pegasus Group Holdings is a holding company that owns and operates renewable energy based hyperscale data center ecosystems for enterprise colocation, differentiated multi-cloud, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, disaster recovery services and off-site data storage solutions for a variety of corporate clients. Tenants may include cryptocurrency miners, medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing, movie studies rendering 3D feature films, as well as disaster recovery and data storage services. Any remaining power can be transferred into the national or local power grids.

ABOUT PLUS MINUS POWER

Plus Minus Power creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy to help change the way people use and store energy. PMP is dedicated to ever improving the state of the art in the energy sector. PMP owns and builds micro grids for storage solutions and energy efficiencies to meet power needs. The Company collaborates to create advanced IOT deployments utilizing proprietary solar generators in a rapidly developing field. PMP continues to build and create new product as they revolutionize the ability for people to reduce their grid dependencies and become self-consumers of their own energy generation.

SOURCE Pegasus Group Holdings