Pegasus Hires Rovit as CEO In Return to Industry

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Home Fashions, LLC., a leading manufacturer and distributor of bed pillows and utility bedding products, has named industry veteran Hugh Rovit as Chief Executive Officer.

"The board is thrilled to have Hugh join Pegasus at this exciting inflection point for the Company," said Matthew Kahn, lead independent director. "His experience transitioning and scaling consumer-facing businesses to industry leadership stature perfectly syncs with our exit from bankruptcy with plenty of growth capital to drive customer revenue across all distribution channels."

Rovit joins Pegasus having served as chief executive officer of two home textile businesses -- Ellery Homestyles, the leading manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label functional window curtains from 2013 to 2019 and earlier with Sure Fit, the manufacturer and distributor of home furnishing products from 2006 to 2012 -- before the sale of those companies to other industry buyers. Since 2020, he served as CEO of S'well, the distributor and marketer of reusable hydration bottles and MISSION, the distributor and marketer of cooling and heat relief products. Rovit also has served on the board of directors of more than 11 consumer durable businesses since 2004, including a directorship with Spectrum Brands since 2010.

"I'm very excited to return to home textiles with the Pegasus franchise," Rovit said. "My passion and experience in accelerating growth for founder-owned companies by topgrading management and functional expertise, invigorating innovative product development and deploying systems to drive efficiencies and productivity improvements throughout the supply chain will raise standards that exceed the expectations of our retail partners, our employees and most importantly the end-consumer. Pegasus concluded a transformation through the bankruptcy process with utmost transparency to all stakeholders and now with ample liquidity, we are poised for a steep and sustainable growth trajectory."

SOURCE Pegasus Home Fashions LLC