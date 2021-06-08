Pegasus introduces SuperiorClean™, a data driven approach to disinfection

The approach identifies disinfection needs and takes both a reactive and proactive approach to making sure occupants feel safer from emerging viruses and other pathogens. The entire cleaning process integrates the Pegasus PegAssure platform , adding visibility to all services performed through a simple QR snap. All data relating to the workflow and disinfection schedules are available on a user-friendly dashboard via any browser or device.

The services include:

Preventative Decontamination - this step focuses on decontaminating larger areas using Hydrogen Peroxide Spray Fogging as a method to safely and quickly eliminate pathogens, including Covid-19. It is performed in intervals based on a facility need and in case of a Covid-19 outbreak.

this step focuses on decontaminating larger areas using Hydrogen Peroxide Spray Fogging as a method to safely and quickly eliminate pathogens, including Covid-19. It is performed in intervals based on a facility need and in case of a Covid-19 outbreak. Enhanced Disinfection - this step includes disinfection of high-touch surfaces like door handles, elevator buttons, pantry areas, seating areas, and routinely visited locations like restrooms, conference rooms, common areas, and office areas.

The pandemic has raised the standards for cleaning and overall healthier buildings in the long-term, forcing Facility Managers and Facility Owners to really think ahead and find a way to ensure the safety of buildings but to also have the ability to measure and prove the effectiveness of disinfection being performed. The PegAssure platform allows them to do just that - and the data can be easily shared and tracked by any building occupant or team(s).

"This SuperiorClean™ Program was designed to really bring together what we already do best across the various verticals we serve." said Jeff Becker, CEO of Pegasus.

"We are an ISO certified critical cleaning company and have been in business for over 50 years. Our disinfection teams are reliable, expertly trained and supervised. We are just happy we get to keep facilities healthier and help people feel safer. That's at the root of why we are in business."

As people continue to transition back to work or back to school, and as hospitals resume to their more usual pace, we are honored to be able to help in the transition process and be a long-term partner in keeping buildings healthy and safe as our world continues to change.

About Pegasus

Pegasus leads the way in comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions. We leverage cutting-edge technology to create and maintain clean, healthy, and safe indoor environments for commercial, industrial, and manufacturing facilities.

Pegasus was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" and "Best Places To Work". Pegasus is an ESOP (employee-owned) company and certified by HubZone and ISO 9001:2015.

