Pegasus Lodges Introduces Fajã do Belo in the Azores

News provided by

Pegasus Lodges

20 Dec, 2023, 14:46 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Lodges, renowned for pushing the boundaries of remote travel experiences, proudly announces the latest addition to its portfolio, Fajã do Belo set to open its doors in January 2024. The adventure begins even before arrival, as the lodge is accessed via a brief hike, inviting travelers to experience the essence of "The Azores" on the secluded island of São Jorge.

Distinguishing itself from conventional travel, Fajã do Belo offers an intimate connection to nature surrounded by untouched mountains, waterfalls, and the tumultuous waves of the Atlantic. Situated between the ocean and rugged cliffs defining the Azores coast, these fajãs result from collapsing cliffs and ancient lava flows. Guests can engage in diverse activities, from canyoning to fishing, diving, or unwinding onsite. Ideal for surfers, this destination provides perfect conditions for all skill levels. Accessible hiking trails, accompanied by knowledgeable guides, lead to hidden lakes, waterfalls, and remote surf breaks, ensuring an authentic and enriching experience.

Fajã do Belo's architectural charm is embodied in eight villas crafted from locally sourced volcanic stone. Vibrant red doors and windows open to views of the sea, sky, and lush fauna. Inside, high ceilings with traditional wooden beams accentuate the open-concept floor plan. The interior color palette, dominated by greys, whites, and beige, creates a bright ambiance. Each villa accommodates three to five individuals in one to two bedrooms.

Fajã do Belo's commitment to authenticity extends to its culinary offerings, with full-service dining showcasing local selections of meat, fish, cheese, and other flavors, delivering an authentic Azorean food experience. Guests will enjoy a continental breakfast with an assortment of fresh bread, cheese, coffee, and meats. Lunch and dinner will be prepared and delivered to guests by the resident chef who will prepare traditional Azorean and Portuguese dishes. A selection of wine and spirits allows guests to elevate their dining experience further.

Booking Information

Images
Credit: Pegasus Lodges

About Pegasus Lodges:
Pegasus Lodges, founded in 2012, is a unique travel experience provider born out of a deep love for exploration, adventure, and the thrill of the unknown. With a commitment to authenticity and strong ties to local communities and resources their properties depend on, the brand presents guests with immersive experiences in untouched destinations through its lodges: Pinnacles North Telo, Telo Island LodgeAganoa Beach Fales, and Nootka Wilderness Lodge.

Media Contact:
Gabriele Sappok
[email protected]

SOURCE Pegasus Lodges

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.