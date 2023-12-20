Pegasus Lodges Introduces Fajã do Belo in the Azores

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Lodges, renowned for pushing the boundaries of remote travel experiences, proudly announces the latest addition to its portfolio, Fajã do Belo set to open its doors in January 2024. The adventure begins even before arrival, as the lodge is accessed via a brief hike, inviting travelers to experience the essence of "The Azores" on the secluded island of São Jorge.

Distinguishing itself from conventional travel, Fajã do Belo offers an intimate connection to nature surrounded by untouched mountains, waterfalls, and the tumultuous waves of the Atlantic. Situated between the ocean and rugged cliffs defining the Azores coast, these fajãs result from collapsing cliffs and ancient lava flows. Guests can engage in diverse activities, from canyoning to fishing, diving, or unwinding onsite. Ideal for surfers, this destination provides perfect conditions for all skill levels. Accessible hiking trails, accompanied by knowledgeable guides, lead to hidden lakes, waterfalls, and remote surf breaks, ensuring an authentic and enriching experience.

Fajã do Belo's architectural charm is embodied in eight villas crafted from locally sourced volcanic stone. Vibrant red doors and windows open to views of the sea, sky, and lush fauna. Inside, high ceilings with traditional wooden beams accentuate the open-concept floor plan. The interior color palette, dominated by greys, whites, and beige, creates a bright ambiance. Each villa accommodates three to five individuals in one to two bedrooms.

Fajã do Belo's commitment to authenticity extends to its culinary offerings, with full-service dining showcasing local selections of meat, fish, cheese, and other flavors, delivering an authentic Azorean food experience. Guests will enjoy a continental breakfast with an assortment of fresh bread, cheese, coffee, and meats. Lunch and dinner will be prepared and delivered to guests by the resident chef who will prepare traditional Azorean and Portuguese dishes. A selection of wine and spirits allows guests to elevate their dining experience further.

About Pegasus Lodges:

Pegasus Lodges, founded in 2012, is a unique travel experience provider born out of a deep love for exploration, adventure, and the thrill of the unknown. With a commitment to authenticity and strong ties to local communities and resources their properties depend on, the brand presents guests with immersive experiences in untouched destinations through its lodges: Pinnacles North Telo, Telo Island Lodge, Aganoa Beach Fales, and Nootka Wilderness Lodge.

