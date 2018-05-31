Pegasus Partners With ICE Portal To Optimize Inventory Distribution For Hotel Customers

Pegasus customers using Image Gateway gain access to thousands of optimized hotel photos, videos and 360-degree virtual tours. Customers can easily select, manage and distribute compelling and consistent visual assets with their inventory - all in one place.

"Our hotelier customers save significant time managing their visuals in Image Gateway," said Rainer Gruber, Senior Vice President of Account Management at Pegasus. "Further, hoteliers using Image Gateway boost sales because they distribute more high-quality content which enhances probabilities that their inventory is easily discovered online by travelers. Once engaged online, travelers also tend to connect better with those hotel brands marketing fresh, consistent and up-to-date visuals."

Recent updates to Image Gateway are many and include a tag manager allowing visuals to be associated with meta data, adding search engine optimization for travelers browsing online. Content scores are also available for each property to help identify where any visuals need improvement. A new image tracker also shows users where visuals are being exported, when they were uploaded, and when they are expected to appear live.

Pegasus hotel customers benefit from best-in-class distribution through its reservations platform. The company is a global leader in hospitality technology and is current focused on completing its next phase of investment in creating the market's leading next generation cloud-based, cognitive distribution platform.

About ICE Portal

ICE Portal is a technology and marketing company that helps travel suppliers manage, curate and deliver their visuals to thousands of online travel and travel related websites. To find out how ICE Portal can work for you or to learn more about the company please visit www.ICEPortal.com

About Pegasus Solutions

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider empowering independent hotels, hotel groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services that are designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity.

