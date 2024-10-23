LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Real Estate Advisory ("Pegasus") is proud to highlight the significant impact of two key hires, Dan Carr and Tyler Simpson, who have hit the ground running and helped fuel the firm's continued growth in 2024.

Dan Carr Leads Asset Management Growth

Dan Carr, Vice President of Asset Management, has been a driving force since joining Pegasus. Mr. Carr has successfully spearheaded initiatives to further enhance the firm's integration of portfolio strategy and business development.

Pegasus Real Estate Advisory Bolsters Growth with Key Leadership Additions

As a result, and under Mr. Carr's leadership, client utilization of Pegasus' asset management services has realized exceptional growth. Over the trailing twelve months alone, the firm has expanded its property management portfolio by 30%, now spanning more than 5 million square feet across 335 properties, with total asset values exceeding $3 billion.

"We're incredibly grateful to our clients, both longstanding and new, for entrusting us with their commercial real estate portfolios," said Mr. Carr.

"In the face of an ever-changing and volatile market landscape, we believe the value of partnering with a strategic advisor becomes increasingly clear," Mr. Carr added. "We look forward to continuing to navigate the market alongside our clients to best position their portfolios for long-term success," Mr. Carr concluded.

Prior to joining Pegasus, Mr. Carr served as WeWork's Vice President and Head of Leasing for the Southwestern U.S. In that leadership role, Mr. Carr was responsible for overseeing the performance of more than 4 million square feet, while executing the regional portfolio rationalization and optimization plan.

Tyler Simpson Broadens Debt Capital Markets Reach

Tyler Simpson, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, has played a pivotal role in expanding the firm's debt origination capabilities. Since joining Pegasus, Mr. Simpson has successfully led the placement of ground-up construction, bridge, value-add, and single-family rental financing. Partnering with Pegasus' nationwide network of lenders to provide competitive and attractive terms to borrower clients, Pegasus has already placed over $100 million in debt this year across a wide variety of property types, including retail, hospitality, single-family rentals and construction projects.

"As the market becomes more intricate, we're seeing greater demand for inventive and adaptable financing solutions," said Mr. Simpson. "At Pegasus, we focus on delivering capital in a way that aligns with our clients' long-term objectives."

Prior to joining Pegasus, Mr. Simpson was the Director of Capital Markets for PPM. In various roles at PPM, Mr. Simpson oversaw the origination of over $500 million of loans, focusing on bridge debt to facilitate both transitional/value-add and ground-up development.

With significant growth in both asset management and debt capital markets, Pegasus remains poised to continue to successfully deliver tailored strategies and value-additive outcomes for its clients, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors.

About Pegasus

Pegasus is a national commercial real estate advisory firm that has a well-diversified services platform consisting of investment advisory, debt placement, asset management and leasing advisory. By leveraging its suite of services and investing heavily in its integrated marketing, technology, and research capabilities, Pegasus has successfully positioned its valued clients to withstand and thrive in all market cycles since the firm's inception in 1988. All of the services within the Pegasus platform have been thoughtfully and organically developed over the firm's 35+ year history for the sole purpose of providing the highest level of real estate advisory to its exclusive roster of clients. Pegasus delivers superior results with an unparalleled degree of quality and consistency by building a truly comprehensive, in-house suite of services and solutions designed around its discerning clients' needs and objectives. By building long-term relationships and developing a deep and intimate knowledge of its clients' real estate positions, Pegasus enables its clients to achieve consistent, reliable, and elite investment performance.

