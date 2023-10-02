Pegasus Residential Chosen as Manager for Armada Hoffler's Chandler Residences, Elevating Roswell's Premier Luxury Living Experience at Southern Post

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential, a renowned third-party property management firm headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with Armada Hoffler. The Chandler Residences, a new luxury development comprising 123 apartments, nine townhomes and five high-end lofts, is a central component of the expansive Southern Post Development in the heart of Roswell, GA. The development also encompasses 95,000 square feet of creative loft office space, 40,000 square feet of pedestrian-friendly retail, and structured parking. Pegasus Residential will take the helm of property management, leveraging its extensive expertise to enrich the resident experience.

Southern Post Rendering

The Chandler Residences, situated within the Southern Post project, will offer discerning residents a choice of 123 apartments, nine townhomes and five high-end lofts. The thoughtfully crafted living spaces will feature eight unique apartment floorplan options, ranging from one to two bedrooms, along with two distinct townhome styles. Residents will enjoy a host of premium amenities, including a lavish clubroom, a scenic sky lounge, a rooftop sky deck with a sparkling pool, a serene courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center, convenient covered parking, and 24-hour package services. The development also prioritizes sustainability with electric charging stations.

While the complete list of interior finishes is forthcoming, some confirmed features include top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, sleek quartz countertops, stylish vinyl plank flooring, Smart thermostats for energy efficiency, lightning-fast in-unit WiFi with speeds up to 1GB, and in-unit washer/dryer facilities, ensuring residents experience the utmost in comfort and convenience.

"The Chandler Residences represents the epitome of luxury living, and we are honored to partner with Armada Hoffler to set new standards for excellence in property management," remarked Lindy Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential. "Our dedicated team is committed to delivering unparalleled management solutions, tailored to the unique aspirations of the community's future residents. We look forward to creating an environment where residents truly feel they have found their dream home."

Pegasus Residential's comprehensive management approach encompasses all facets of community living, from innovative leasing and marketing strategies to meticulous maintenance and engaging resident programs. Their unwavering dedication to innovation ensures that residents of the Chandler Residences will enjoy the highest level of service and attention.

In addition to the Chandler Residences, the Southern Post Development boasts a vibrant retail center featuring a diverse array of businesses, including Belux Coffee Roasters, Silla Del Toro Tapas & Drinks, Da Vinci's Donuts, Azotea Cantina, Grana, Bey Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, Amorino Gelato Al Naturale, Viet Vana Pho Noodle House, and Watch Your Wrist (WYW). This retail center will also provide expansive outdoor spaces and ample parking, creating a welcoming gathering place for both residents and visitors.

The collaboration between Pegasus Residential and the Chandler Residences underscores a shared commitment to enhancing community living. Pegasus Residential's proven track record in delivering exceptional property management services aligns seamlessly with Armada Hoffler's vision and strategy, ensuring that the Chandler Residences becomes the preferred choice for discerning individuals seeking the ultimate in luxury living in Roswell, GA.

About Pegasus Residential:

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 40,000+ units in more than 45 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information about Pegasus, visit www.PegasusResidential.com.

