Pegasus Residential Names Jackie Ware Chief Strategy Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential is proud to announce the promotion of Jackie Ware to Chief Strategy Officer. Jackie is an experienced, dynamic leader whose contributions have been instrumental in positioning Pegasus as one of the fastest-growing property management companies in the multi-family industry. Jackie has served Pegasus since 2010 in a variety of key roles, including Director of Specialty Assets and Sales Strategy as well as, most recently, Vice President of Operations. The teams she has led have been responsible for delivering asset profitability as well as fostering new business opportunities. She has also directed efforts in Training and Marketing, Associate Development and Sales Strategy as well as serving onsite as a Pegasus Community Manager.

Jackie's understanding of market economics and investor objectives makes her uniquely qualified to oversee strategic planning for Pegasus. And her instincts for company culture empower her to bring those strategies to life throughout the organization. An accomplished equestrian, Jackie served as Captain of the United States World Cup Team in South Africa and has won World Champion and National titles with American Saddlebreds and Friesian horses.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company with a footprint that spans twelve states and over 40 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Richmond, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando, Denver and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 44,000 units for more than 40 clients. Aside from daily management of communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to clients for acquisitions, new developments, and re-developments, as well as branding and marketing and building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

SOURCE Pegasus Residential