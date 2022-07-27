Pegasus Residential Promotes Yakov Belousov to COO

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential is proud to announce the promotion of Yakov Belousov to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Yakov has served as Pegasus' Executive Director of Operations since 2021. A fixture of the Pegasus team since 2009, Yakov has been instrumental in the company's rapid growth, especially during the implementation of "Pegasus Next", a multi-stage strategy to bring innovation to the multifamily sector through transformation of its digital tools, empowerment of its people, and refinement of its systems.

Congratulations, Yakov Belousov, COO

Yakov began his Multifamily career as an onsite Leasing Consultant and has held a total of ten positions over the years, including five onsite roles and five regional and senior management positions along the way. At Pegasus, he started as a Property Manager and rose to the lead role in Operations for one of the fastest-growing organizations in the industry.

"Yakov has been instrumental in our strategic efforts for several years now," commented Pegasus Founder and CEO Lindy Ware. "Without him, we could not have accomplished what we've done… not to mention what we're about to do next," she added.

Yakov and his family reside in the Denver area where he loves spending time outdoors and playing board games with his wife Jacquie and their three children. Yakov focuses on his faith, his family and his friends for personal and professional inspiration. In his pastime, you'll either see him biking on a mountain or in the gym doing Cross-Fit.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company with a footprint that spans twelve states and over 40 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Richmond, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando, Denver and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 44,000 units for more than 40 clients. Aside from daily management of communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to clients for acquisitions, new developments, and re-developments, as well as branding and marketing and building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

